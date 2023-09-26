"My Hometown" Features ND Communities and Beyond on "Ladies of Another View"

BISMARCK, N.D., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The beloved local TV show, "Ladies of Another View," is diving deep into the heart of North Dakota and its adjacent regions with its feature presentation, "My Hometown." Dedicated to showcasing the rich tapestries of Northern living, "My Hometown" offers viewers an intimate look at the state's hidden gems and beyond. The program can be viewed on select Wednesdays at 9am CT on BEK TV. For further viewing options online, or to learn how to find each archived episode, visit https://bekbuzz.com/post/my-hometown-features-nd-communities-and-beyond-on-bek-tvs-ladies-of-another-view.

Ladies of Another View My Hometown Logo

Throughout the hour-long special, the Ladies traverse through the histories of these towns, illustrating how they've evolved over the decades and highlighting what makes them stand out in today's fast-paced world. By focusing on local traditions, achievements, and community spirit, the show ensures these stories resonate far and wide.

This initiative finds its home with BEK TV, a member-owned telecommunications cooperative with a long-standing belief that small towns form the very backbone of North Dakota. With the launch of "My Hometown," BEK TV endeavors to remind viewers of the undeniable charm and significance of these communities, encouraging them to support and explore these towns in person.

"Ladies of Another View" continues its mission to bring forth discussions on pertinent topics and issues that influence daily life. It offers a fresh perspective, shedding light on information often overlooked by mainstream channels. Tune in to their regular broadcasts, weekdays at 4:30 pm CT, either on BEK TV or online.

BEK TV is the only North Dakota-owned broadcasting company remaining in the state and produces more local content than any other television station. It broadcasts statewide on television and across the world via internet. BEK TV consists of content from both BEK Sports and BEK News.

BEK TV is the largest television broadcaster of high school and collegiate athletics in the region, broadcasting nearly 400 live events each year. The network also is the state's top producer of original news and opinion programming. BEK TV is the 2021 and 2022 winner of the Bismarck Tribune's Best of the Best contest, selected by the public for "Best Television Station".

