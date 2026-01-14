My Instant AI Becomes First Company to Include Small Businesses Worldwide in AI Economy

Scottsdale-based platform launches global retail distribution in 150+ countries, enabling tens of thousands of independent retailers to earn retail margin selling cash-based AI access.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- My Instant AI today launched global retail distribution through EZ Pin Inc (www.ezpin.com), making it the first artificial intelligence company to include small businesses worldwide in the AI marketplace. Starting today, independent convenience stores, mobile phone shops, and pharmacies in over 150 countries can offer My Instant AI prepaid cards (digital pins), earning retail margin on every transaction while providing their communities with private access to 10+ AI models including ChatGPT, Claude, Grok, Perplexity and Gemini.

The move creates thousands of new AI micro-entrepreneurs overnight. Unlike subscription-based AI platforms that capture 100% of revenue through direct sales, My Instant AI's retail model distributes economic opportunity to local businesses in every market it serves. Small retailers can now add AI cards to their displays alongside traditional gift cards, requiring zero technical expertise or infrastructure investment.

"We're solving two problems at once: giving consumers private AI access while ensuring small businesses profit from the AI revolution instead of just watching it pass them by," said Alexander Smith, CEO of My Instant AI. "A bodega in the Bronx, a mobile shop in Lagos, a pharmacy in Bangkok now earns retail margin from AI just like they do from prepaid phone cards. We've created the first truly inclusive AI business model."

Cash Purchase Breaks Digital Barrier

My Instant AI cards (digital and plastic), available in $5, $10, $20, and $50 denominations, can be purchased with physical cash at participating retailers. This makes My Instant AI the only AI platform accessible without credit cards, bank accounts, or digital payment trails, addressing both privacy concerns and financial inclusion for the 1.4 plus billion unbanked adults worldwide.

Users redeem cards (pins) at www.myinstantai.com with no email registration or personal information required, creating complete separation between purchase and usage.

Industry-First Synthesis Technology

Beyond distribution innovation, My Instant AI introduces technical capabilities unavailable on competing platforms. The company's proprietary synthesis engine is the first to combine outputs from multiple large language models into unified responses, querying ChatGPT, Claude, Grok, Perplexity and Gemini simultaneously and merging their insights into single optimized answers.

The platform also enables multi-model responses from single prompts, delivering text, images, audio, and code simultaneously across multiple AI models. During beta testing, users reported 40% improved satisfaction with synthesized answers compared to single-model responses.

Immediate Availability and Android Launch

Prepaid digital cards are available now at participating EZPin retail locations worldwide. The web application is live at www.myinstantai.com. An Android mobile app launches by January 31, 2026, bringing full platform capabilities to mobile users.

Small businesses interested in becoming authorized retailers can contact EZPin for distribution partnership information at [email protected] or visit www.ezpin.com and submit an application to join their platform. Typical API integration upon acceptance of the partnership application takes 5-7 days allowing you to go live within days.

"The Big Tech AI model excludes billions of people who don't have credit cards and millions of small businesses who want to participate in the AI economy," added Ramon Valadez, CFO of My Instant AI. "We're proving there's a better way that includes everyone."

About My Instant AI

Formerly an Integronn Inc. Company; My Instant AI, now headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, is the world's first cash-purchasable AI aggregation platform and the first AI company to include small businesses in the AI marketplace. The platform provides anonymous access to 150+ AI models and tools through retail-distributed prepaid cards available in over 150 countries. Launched in 2025, My Instant AI pioneered the prepaid AI category and proprietary multi-LLM synthesis technology. The web application is live now, with Android launching January 31, 2026.

Website: www.myinstantai.com

SOURCE Integronn, Inc.