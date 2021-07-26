My Jewelry Repair Is Chosen as Authorized Service Provider for Montblanc Nationwide

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- My Jewelry Repair is proud to announce that they are an authorized Montblanc service provider, carefully selected for their uncompromising professionalism and expertise.

With My Jewelry Repair, Montblanc customers can have the confidence of knowing that their writing instruments, watches, leather goods, and accessories will be restored to their original functional and esthetic conditions.

My Jewelry Repair

"Since 1906, Montblanc has created products with uncompromised craftsmanship. So, when life gets in the way and a repair is necessary, we trust My Jewelry Repair's expertise to restore any Montblanc product to its original condition with an unwavering commitment to quality," says Sylvain Costof, President Montblanc North America.

From master craftsmen to state-of-the-art facilities, My Jewelry Repair has achieved and maintained the highest standard of jewelry and watch repair services in the United States, ensuring your items are in the right hands for the job.

In the words of My Jewelry Repair's President & CEO, Juan Guevara, "Our team benefits from more than 25 years of experience and is regularly trained by Montblanc to ensure strict compliance to their quality control expectations. We are proud to have developed this relationship and to be able to contribute to Montblanc's outstanding commitment to product excellence."

Montblanc customers can visit https://myjewelryrepair.com/authorized-services/montblanc/ to receive authorized services for any of their items today.

My Jewelry Repair Customer Experience

Email: [email protected]

(833) 625 - 1930

Related Images

montblanc-my-jewelry-repair.png

Montblanc | My Jewelry Repair

SOURCE My Jewelry Repair