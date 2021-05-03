My Legal Einstein Announces GDPR-Compliant Subscription Service for European Union with Legal AI Capabilities for Many European Languages

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- My Legal Einstein, the AI-powered Legal Contract Collaboration software provider, today announced a new European GDPR-compliant subscription service, with data and compute services physically located in the European Union. My Legal Einstein now supports multi-language legal contract environments, including English, French, German, Italian, and Spanish.

My Legal Einstein now offers comprehensive Legal AI capabilities across multiple languages, supporting the ability to topically analyze legal contracts and perform side-by-side comparisons of legal topics across contracts, corporate playbooks, and clause libraries.

"My Legal Einstein's multi-languages support and our efforts to create a wholly Europe-based subscription service meets the most stringent of GDPR, privacy, and security concerns of our European customer base. Europe's multilingual, multicultural environment requires solutions that can seamlessly support multiple languages, reducing the language barrier for contract negotiations," said Jim Chiang, Founder and CEO of My Legal Einstein.

"With 24 official languages, Europe is a challenge for LegalTech AI products. As AI is applied in document review and analytics, the native support of European languages is critical towards greater LegalTech adoption in Europe. My Legal Einstein's efforts in this regard are an important initiative and doubtlessly welcome by the European LegalTech ecosystem," said Holger Zscheyge, President of European Legal Tech Association.

"Spanish speaking countries cross many jurisdictions and negotiate contracts with many non-Spanish countries. The ability to apply Legal AI for native Spanish contracts and compare with other languages removes trade barriers, and speeds international legal cooperation," said María Jesús González-Espejo, President at Innovation in Law Studies Alliance

For more information about My Legal Einstein AI applications, visit www.mylegaleinstein.eu.

About My Legal Einstein (MLE)

My Legal Einstein, Inc, (MLE) is an online software technology company headquartered in Palo Alto, CA that leverages the latest AI NLP technology to transform the legal contract collaboration and negotiation process. MLE is used by corporate attorneys, business owners, outside counsel, finance teams, and other groups responsible for legal contract review and collaboration. MLE is optimized for end-user productivity, with a user interface that is optimized for the comparison of legal text.

About European Legal Tech Association (ELTA)

ELTA is an independent community of European LegalTech experts and enthusiasts who aims to become a widely-known and well-established expert organization and think tank for legal technology and legal innovation throughout Europe and beyond.

About Innovation in Law Studies Alliance (ILSA)

ILSA is an alliance of Law and Technology faculties (from 17 universities) whose mission is to support its transformation by fostering collaboration among its members, the exchange of best practices and the organization of events and training activities.

