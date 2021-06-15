My Legal Einstein Partners with Reynen Court to Deliver AI technology to Law Firms and Legal Departments

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- My Legal Einstein, the AI-powered Legal Contract Collaboration software provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Reynen Court to provide large law firms on a global scale with Legal AI technology that speeds the legal contract collaboration and negotiation process. As part of this partnership, My Legal Einstein (MLE) will be featured in Reynen Court's Solution Store and will work towards integrating with Reynen Court's containerized deployment automation, enabling its mutual customers to easily set up and run the Legal AI platform in their on-premise or virtual private cloud IT infrastructures.

"Reynen Court's commitment to security and deployment simplicity in enabling the world's law firms with the latest legal technology makes this a natural partnership. Together with Reynen Court, MLE can deliver industry-leading Legal AI applications to the largest law firms as an on-premise technology solution," said Jim Chiang, Founder and CEO of My Legal Einstein.

"The Legal AI capabilities and multi-language support delivered by My Legal Einstein, packaged in a contract collaboration platform which is deployable inside the security perimeter of globally distributed law firms, is a great fit in our vendor ecosystem," said James Raquepau, Chief Alliance Officer of Reynen Court. "MLE's commitment to revolutionizing the time-consuming legal contract review process enables law firms to increase contract compliance and, at the same time, reduce the IT burden by using the Reynen Court platform. This approach enables an immediate time-to-value for securely applying MLE's Legal AI technology to client contracts."

About My Legal Einstein

My Legal Einstein, Inc, ( www.mylegaleinstein.com ) is an online software technology company headquartered in Palo Alto, CA that leverages the latest AI NLP technology to transform the legal contract collaboration and negotiation process. MLE is used by corporate attorneys, business owners, outside counsel, finance teams, and other groups responsible for legal contract review and collaboration. MLE is optimized for end-user productivity, with a user interface that is optimized for the comparison of legal text.

About Reynen Court

Reynen Court Inc. ( www.reynencourt.com ) makes it fast, easy and secure for law firms and in-house legal departments to discover, test, adopt and manage Artificial Intelligence, Smart Contracts and other new technologies. Our platform enables firms to run cloud-based applications either on-premises or within virtual private clouds under their own control—thus giving access to modern software solutions without requiring a sacrifice of security or stability.

