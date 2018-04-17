The MY LIFE LINK provides a new way to honor and remember a departed loved one. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional headstones. As a result, it provides added peace of mind and it could enhance grave site visits. The invention features a unique design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, the MY LIFE LINK is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables you to celebrate an individual's life and keep his or her memory alive."

The original design was submitted to the Chicago office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CKL-1020, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/my-life-link-invented-ckl-1020-300629928.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

