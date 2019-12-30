"My Limit" Launches on iOS / Android to Help Prevent Drunk Driving on New Year's Eve and in 2020+

WEST OLIVE, Mich., Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Now available globally, "My Limit" is a new, free app that lets users quickly estimate & track their Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) in real-time and without additional hardware. The app is focused on helping to prevent drunk driving by monitoring and warning users at multiple BAC levels, including alerts warning not to drive.

The innovative app leverages NHTSA highway safety guidelines and users can input nearly any type of drink, including varying sizes and alcohol %, such as craft beers, alcopops & tall pours. The app has been designed with many features, yet is simple enough to use, even when in "Party Mode".

The app includes multiple timers to show a user's estimated time to sober (0.00% BAC) and to a custom limit for driving. Additional features include drink counters, history and stats, allowing users to better track and manage their alcohol use over time.

The release of My Limit is part a campaign to help prevent drunk driving, which claims more than 10,000 lives and $44 billion per year in the USA alone, according to the NHTSA. The goal is to get users to commit to never drink and drive for New Year's Eve 2019 and in 2020 & beyond.

My Limit is now available free for users 18 and older on iOS and Android. To Download the Free App just go to My-Limit.com or search your app store for " My Limit ".

Established in 2019, Martysoft, LLC is a Michigan based, privately held provider of mobile applications and services. Martysoft is focused on providing scalable mobile solutions to global challenges. Martysoft has pioneered a simpler approach to estimating & tracking Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) and its first app, My Limit, is available now free on iOS & Android. My-Limit.com

