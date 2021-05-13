My Little Mascara Club Awarded Top Rating by Clean Beauty Industry Experts

TEMPE, Ariz., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- My Little Mascara Club is raising the bar in mascara with its ultra clean formulation that was awarded the highest possible clean rating by Think Dirty. Mascara has long been strangely accepted by the general public as a highly chemical cosmetic. A few years ago Christie Kerner, the founder of My Little Mascara Club, set out to see if it really had to be that way.

My Little Mascara Club receives the best possible clean ingredient rating from the Think Dirty app, a significant difference from most other mascara product safety ratings. The new ultra clean and affordable mascara by My Little Mascara Club.

Fast-forward to today, My Little Mascara Club's game changing mascara on subscription is shaking up the mascara category with their dedication to clean ingredients at an affordable price. All products within the line exceed Whole Foods' Beyond Clean Beauty standards and the company is officially Certified Plastic Neutral. Their flagship mascara, the Length + Definition Formula, was awarded the highest possible clean rating, 0 on a scale of 0-10, by Think Dirty®. Yet their mascara starts at just $9.

The Think Dirty app, which was recently featured as the Apple® App of the Day, objectively reviews how clean or "dirty" the ingredients are in over 1.7 million products. Since they launched in 2013, the app has helped users to decipher the complicated ingredient labels on the products they use every day so they can make safer choices and avoid putting their health at risk through the use of toxic products.

"I was floored when I discovered that the top selling mascara products in the US have incredibly poor clean beauty rankings," said Kerner after seeing that L'Oreal's Volumious® mascara was graded at 8 (10 being the worst ranking possible) and Maybelline's Great Lash® mascara got a 9. "Millions of women still use these legacy mascara products that were developed before todays' health standards became the norm, but I get it – many newer mascara products have simply struggled to perform like these classic beauties. That's why I spent years working to create a mascara that was not only ultra-clean, it also WORKS. Our fans tell us we hit the nail on the head with our seriously smudge proof formula, but I was beyond delighted when we were also recognized with the coveted Zero Dirty rating by Think Dirty."

Creating a mascara that could perform well and have incredibly clean ingredients is clearly no easy feat. Thrive Causemetics®, a newer brand of mascara with a strong cult following, made huge strides toward upgrading mascara to be clean when they released a mascara that has a grade of 5 out of 10 by Think Dirty. My Little Mascara Club's Zero Dirty ranking is an incredible step forward for mascara.

My Little Mascara Club's commitment to being a premium, quality product at a low price point is also of note. The host of the Clean Beauty Podcast, Cassandra McClure, comments: "As a long-time makeup artist and dedicated clean beauty enthusiast I have been waiting to find a truly clean mascara that I could love. My Little Mascara Club did it, and I'm thrilled. The fact that it starts at $9 makes it a no-brainer for every makeup artist and daily mascara user."

With a mission to help others feel better about themselves and life, My Little Mascara Club is committed to deliver fresh mascara and moments of happy to busy women everywhere. In addition to providing innovative, clean mascara products, they provide tips and inspiration to help others live their best, most happy, life.

