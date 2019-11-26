My Mindful Market Opens First Retail Location in Willoughby, Ohio

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- My Mindful Market, the makers of the natural, unbaked, on-the-go "My Mindful Market Bites" made with simple ingredients, today announced the grand opening of their first retail location in the heart of the Downtown Willoughby District.

Opening November 30 (9AM – 7PM ET) at 4128 Erie Street, the modern, newly renovated 600 square foot brick-and-mortar will feature the full line of My Mindful Market simple ingredient snacks, such as their gluten free Maple Cinnamon and Oatmeal Cranberry bites, as well as a finely curated collection of local simple ingredient products.

"We are beyond excited to announce the opening of our very first My Mindful Market retail location right in the heart of the historic Downtown Willoughby," said Garrett Leinweber, co-owner of My Mindful Market. "Our mission is to provide our community with Mindful snacking options that not only have minimal ingredients, but are also local. Our customers will be able to find amazing products that up until now could only be found at summer farmers markets, which come to an end this time of the year."

At the new My Mindful Market, you will only find products with simple ingredients free of artificial colors and flavors on the shelves. By using simple ingredients and serving great tasting snacks and treats with unique textures, My Mindful Market makes it easy for consumers to shop Mindfully. In addition to the new retail location, My Mindful Market offers their full product line at www.mymindfulmarket.com and in select retail stores throughout Northeast Ohio.

"When thinking of where to open our first retail location, we thought why not start at home, in the community that we know and love," said Brittany Allen, co-owner of My Mindful Market. "There is nothing better than eating a healthy snack that tastes like a guilty pleasure. To us eating clean foods that help you feel your best is what it's all about."

About My Mindful Market

Our Mindful Mission is simple: to help people live their best life possible, and it all starts from the food that you eat. We want to spread as much health, humor and happiness as we can! Our natural, unbaked, on-the-go "My Mindful Market Bites" are made with simple ingredients and come in delicious flavors like Maple Cinnamon, Thai Peanut, Honey Vanilla and Nutty Quinoa.

