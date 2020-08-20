My Mountain Mover Offers Professional Virtual Assistant Services to Help Businesses Save Up to 70% in Employment Costs

UPLAND, Calif., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- My Mountain Mover, the new authority in outsourced virtual talent, is now offering some of the best virtual assistant services in the industry. Boasting expert-level virtual assistants who have been helping businesses for years, the newly-launched virtual assistant company is on a mission to help business owners become confident in achieving their business goals for a fraction of the cost.

"Our company is founded on Christian principles, bringing in an element of security, community, and encouragement," Amanda Desuacido, Chief Operating Officer of the company, states when asked about how My Mountain Mover sets itself apart from its competitors. "We are always looking for ways to optimize what we are doing, bringing new ideas to the table every day in order to ensure that we maintain our status of being the pinnacle of outsourced virtual talent."

Hiring a Mountain Mover virtual assistant helps businesses save up to 70% of the expenses they would have incurred by hiring in-house staff. They offer free consultations to help business owners find the virtual assistants who best fit their unique business needs.

The company is currently serving clients in the following industries: healthcare, real estate, and E-Commerce, as well as providing assistants in marketing, business admin, & sales.

My Mountain Mover has a special offer to those who sign up for their services within the next 12 months. A new client enjoys $500 off their first month, and 50% off the next month if they refer a friend who signs up with My Mountain Mover.

About My Mountain Mover

My Mountain Mover is a venture created by skilled business executives who experience transformative results while working with their team of virtual assistants. They aim to help other businesses experience similar results, and thus the company was born. For more details, please visit the company's website at www.mymountainmover.com. You may also contact them through phone at (909) 610-9793.

Contact:

Amanda Desuacido

Chief Operating Officer

Mountain Mover

Phone: (909) 610-9793

Email: [email protected]

