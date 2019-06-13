My Music Workshop® adds two new franchise territories

SAN DIEGO, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- My Music Workshop is a unique children's music teaching company and program based in Southern California that offers franchise opportunities in addition to its local teaching program.

The franchise program began in late 2018 and since then My Music Workshop has grown to include franchise territories in Henderson, NV and East Phoenix, AZ. Both franchise businesses will now be offering the My Music Workshop program to preschool and elementary schools and their students.

The owner of My Music Workshop Henderson is Jody Hudson. Since starting her franchise in early March, she has grown to now offer the program at six schools with many more on the way.

The owners of the East Valley (Phoenix) territory are husband and wife Tania and Thor Jeppesen. They have recently completed their initial training at the My Music Workshop headquarters in San Diego, CA and are now beginning business operations in their local area.

My Music Workshop expects to add more franchises in 2019 with many large metro areas and territories still available.

About My Music Workshop® Inc.

My Music Workshop® Inc. is the number one preschool music extra-curricular program in the San Diego area. Through its bold leadership, developmentally appropriate curriculum, and comprehensive approach to music education, it is pushing the boundaries of what musical concepts young children can learn. My Music Workshop's success is powered by a dedication to delivering high quality music classes and long-term relationships with preschools, teachers, and parents. Committed to helping children build a positive relationship with music at an early age, My Music Workshop® Inc. sows the seeds of musical learning which can last a lifetime.

The franchise program allows those who love music and working with children to offer My Music Workshop in their local area. Owners can work from their home while hiring teachers to offer classes at local preschools and elementary schools in a group setting. Franchise owners don't need to have an extensive musical or business background to start their franchise business.

Franchise territories are now available across the U.S. For more information please contact Director of Franchising, Elias Berlinger

franchise@mymusicworkshopforkids.com or 619-347-0424 http://mymusicworkshopforkids.com/franchise-info

SOURCE My Music Workshop

