My Neighbor Alice, a Fully Decentralized Game Offering Players more Autonomy Over their In-game Assets

Riccardo Sibani, the Chief Product Officer of My Neighbor Alice, shared his thoughts on the future of decentralized gaming and My Neighbor Alice's innovative approach to this technology, and the challenges of developing anti-cheat engines for decentralized games.

Blockchain-based gaming platforms are gaining popularity, and My Neighbor Alice (MNA) is one of the leading platforms in this space. In a recent interview on the Edge of NFT podcast here, Riccardo Sibani, the Chief Product Officer of MNA, shared insights into the platform's commitment to decentralized technologies and its unique gaming experience.

My Neighbor Alice

With more gamers demanding control over their in-game assets, blockchain-based gaming platforms provide a solution. These blockchain-based gaming platforms allow gamers to own, trade, and sell their digital assets outside the gaming ecosystem, giving them more autonomy and enabling them to participate in a new digital economy.

In the interview, Riccardo Sibani emphasized My Neighbor Alice's innovative approach to decentralized technologies and its unique gaming experience. "In games, you usually have an anti-cheat engine, so you have software that can be run on the server or the front end and tries to guess if you are cheating. This is centralized software and goes against the idea of a decentralized game. So we are prevented from using this software, and in the same way, being decentralized, we don't have a server that can verify your logic. So, we have a smart contract on the chain that ensures that your action is strategic and is not based on grinding," Sibani mentioned.

As the NFT and gaming industries continue to evolve, thought leaders like Riccardo Sibani are at the forefront of innovation. The upcoming NFT Paris Conference offers a unique opportunity to hear from Sibani and learn about his vision for the future of gaming and blockchain technology.

With the recent release of Sibani's Edge of NFT podcast interview, available here, the gaming and blockchain communities have even more opportunities to gain insights into My Neighbor Alice's commitment to decentralized technologies and its unique gaming experience.

The emergence of blockchain-based gaming platforms promises to transform the gaming landscape. My Neighbor Alice is leading the way in this transformation, and it will be interesting to see where this technology will take us in the future.

About My Neighbor Alice

My Neighbor Alice is a social online multiplayer builder game built on the Chromia blockchain platform. The project is designed to promote an end-to-end blockchain game ecosystem that allows ease of transaction within the NFT and gaming community.

