My Next Vape Reveals the Common Mistakes First Time Vapers Make

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dry herb vaporizers are becoming an increasingly popular method for consuming dry herbs. My Next Vape outlines the mistakes new users make when they convert to vaping.

For first time vapers, dry herb vaporizers can be rather intimidating. As the products become more affordable, more efficient and even more popular, online vaping superstore My Next Vape who stocks popular products like the Mighty Vaporizer and the Magic Butter Machine , says there are a few mistakes new users often make which may prevent them from getting the most out of their dry herb vaporizer.

According to My Next Vape, one of the most common mistakes rookie users make is using the wrong temperature. When it comes to vaping, temperature is one of the hardest things to get right. For users who want more flavour from the dry herbs, a lower temperature is optimal. For more vapour, users should choose a higher temperature setting.

Another mistake many new vaporizer users make is not cleaning the device. My Next Vape says vaporizers should be cleaned regularly to avoid residue build up, which will make cleaning quite difficult. Not cleaning the device can also lead to issues with the chamber and heating system while also creating unpleasant after tastes.

My Next Vape explains that not packing the chamber correctly can cause it to clog which will result in an unpleasant experience. While many rookie users might think packing extra herb into the chamber will result in a stronger hit, this simply isn't the case. Instead, as the chamber is heated, only certain parts of the herb will heat up which causes wasted herb. My Next Vape says it's also important to use fresh herbs as the taste will be adversely affected by old herbs and the potency will be diminished.

