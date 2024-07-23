My Office Apps Celebrates 10 Years of Innovation

IRVINE, Calif., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We are thrilled to share with you a significant milestone in our journey – the celebration of our 10th anniversary since the establishment of My Office Apps.

A decade ago, we set out to provide scalable ERP solutions tailored for Small and Medium Sized businesses (SMBs). Our mission was clear: to bridge the gap between basic, limited solutions and overly complex, expensive ERP systems, which led to the development of our Kechie ERP Software.

Over the past ten years, we have achieved numerous milestones, including:

Launching the Kechie Packages:

Serving diverse industries through our configurable Kechie Solution

Supporting and Partnering with several nonprofits

Forming integration partnerships across different Technologies

Achieving HIPAA and Security Compliance

"As we celebrate this incredible milestone, I am filled with immense pride and gratitude," said Mariam Komeili, CEO of My Office Apps. "Our journey has been driven by innovation, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to our clients and partners. Your trust and support have been instrumental in our success. Together, we have transformed the ERP landscape for SMBs, and I am exhilarated about the future innovations we will bring to you."

Looking ahead, we are excited to introduce additional groundbreaking features this year, including:

3PL Functionality





Equipment Maintenance





Multicurrency





Vendor Portal





Routing

These new initiatives are designed to further enhance your business operations and drive your success.

As we commemorate this exciting anniversary, we extend our heartfelt thanks to our clients and partners. Your feedback and support have been the cornerstone of our growth and achievements. We are excited to continue this journey with you, bringing even more innovation and value to your businesses.

Thank you for being an integral part of our story. Here's to the past ten years and to many more years of partnership, innovation, and shared success!

About My Office Apps, Inc.

My Office Apps, Inc. (MOA) is a leader in business improvement software solutions to automate your organization. In the past 10 years, MOA has offered our Kechie line of cloud-based fully integrated solutions that serve distributors and manufacturers in many industries. Kechie is scalable with a simplified user experience and Sold in separate packages – inventory and warehouse management, manufacturing, finance – or a fully configured ERP system. One powerful cloud-based solution to connect your business processes seamlessly-Connect, Streamline, Succeed!

CONTACT: [email protected]

