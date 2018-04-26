My Paperblooms Aplenty Releases Paperblooms Signature Collection

VANCOUVER, Wash., April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Designer Alana Uyema from My Paperblooms Aplenty is releasing the brand new Paperblooms Signature Collection, and each product has been individually designed and made by the designer herself. The Paperblooms Signature Collection will be released on April 27, 2018.

My Paperblooms Aplenty

My Paperblooms Aplenty is known for helping individuals celebrate the special people and occasions in their life. This is done by providing unique paper flower gift arrangements and flowers that leave many in awe of their creations. A My Paperblooms Aplenty flower adds gorgeous handmade touches to special events or weddings, without the work and headache, so you can celebrate with elegance.

Thus, for the first time, Alana has created an entire product line of her favorite and most popular paper flower arrangements and party decorations. The new Paperblooms Signature Collection is scheduled to go live on April 27, 2018.

The collection will be exclusively sold on the website mypaperblooms.com and the MyPaperbloomsAplenty Etsy shop where the limited products are scheduled to sell out by the end of the season.

These paper flowers are designed to showcase the elegance and beauty of real flowers while simultaneously providing functionality as place card holders, gift toppers, or other wedding and event decorations. The beauty of these paper flowers will then last long after the occasion and serve as a reminder and keepsake for the flower's owner.

Each flower comes in several custom color options to capitalize on today's trends and the personality of each customer or recipient.

The collection also includes 3 different gift arrangement options. Each arrangement can even be gifted with the addition of a handwritten card by the designer to provide that extra touch of sentiment when sending. And when real flowers aren't allowed, these paper flower arrangements allow individuals with loved ones in the hospital to give the gift of flowers to let them know they care.

Each individual paper flower and arrangement in the 10 piece Paperblooms Signature Collection has its own name. A few examples are:

The Endless Elegance Arrangement

The Just For You Arrangement

The Elegant Paperbloom

The Regal Paperbloom

The Romantic Paperbloom

The Paperblooms Signature Collection ranges in price from $25-$100.

Alana is excited to welcome her fans to the new handmade product line collection they've been requesting.

For more information about The Paperblooms Signature Collection or for an interview with Alana Uyema, please write to Alana@mypaperblooms.com. Media high-res photos available upon request.

About My Paperblooms Aplenty

Alana Uyema started designing paper flowers after she was faced with the problem of unoriginal paper flower designs that looked too much like they were made out of paper. After many years of creating paper flowers by hand, Alana's products started gaining notoriety amongst the paper flower industry.

http://mypaperblooms.com

