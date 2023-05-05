My Pathway to College Presents The Pre-College Experience July 29 to August 2 in San Diego

Approximately 80% of colleges will be test-optional in fall 2023; this conference will teach high school juniors and seniors how to strengthen their essays and applications for their best-fit schools.

SAN DIEGO, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- My Pathway to College ™, a San Diego-based company that has helped more than 500 students find their best-fit school, is pleased to present My Pathway Conference: The Pre-College Experience , taking place July 29 to August 2 at the University of San Diego. During the conference, renowned essay coaches and a team of independent college counselors will guide high school juniors and seniors through the college essay and application process, just in time for the August 1 opening of the UC App and the Common App. Students will also enjoy a taste of college life by living, dining and engaging in a service opportunity, on the University of San Diego campus. Early bird registration is available through May 15, 2023, for $2,200, plus fees. Register at mypathwaytocollege.com/conference .

"More than 66% of high school students are applying for college, which is up from 50% just 30 years ago, yet the number of available seats isn't growing at the same pace," says Jennifer MacLure, founder and CEO of My Pathway to College™. "Couple this with changing requirements, such as 80% of schools going test-optional, and you've got a whole new ballgame. We understand these changes, which is why we are passionate about demystifying the current-day admissions process for parents and empowering students to stand out."

During the Pre-College Experience, students will gain valuable essay writing tips, feedback, and support via presentations by Essay Hell's Janine Robinson. Students will also receive access to her online book and course after the conference. My Pathway to College's team of counselors will provide live guidance for the UC and Common applications, which will open during the conference. Students will also participate in a service opportunity to enrich their applications.

Registration for the conference is open and early bird registration is available through May 15 for $2,200, plus fees. The standard registration rate will begin on May 16 for $2,500, plus fees. Need-based scholarships are available, and students can apply by clicking this link . All college interests are welcome; interest in attending the University of San Diego is not required.

For more information, visit www.mypathwaytocollege.com/conference

