MY PERFECT DAY, INSPIRATIONAL STREAMING SERIES HOSTED BY WOMAN'S DAY EDITOR-IN-CHIEF MEAGHAN MURPHY, DEBUTS AUGUST 22 ON VERY LOCAL APP

Collaboration Between Hearst Magazines' Woman's Day and Hearst Television's Very Local Streaming Platform Invites Guests – and Viewers -- to Have a "Perfect Day"

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Woman's Day and the Very Local streaming service have teamed up to create a new inspirational series in which deserving people are treated to a "perfect day."

In each half-hour episode of My Perfect Day with Woman's Day, Meaghan Murphy, author and editor-in-chief of Woman's Day, surprises deserving folks -- nominated by their loved ones -- from all walks of life with bucket-list experiences, life-changing gifts and big emotions.

"My Perfect Day with Woman’s Day," featuring Meaghan Murphy, author and editor-in-chief of Woman’s Day, premieres August 22, 2024, exclusively on the Very Local app, available on all mobile and connected TV devices, and is accompanied by an eight-page feature in the August/September 2024 "My Perfect Day" special issue of Woman’s Day, kicking off a new regular column.

"What the world needs now is more feel-good TV," Murphy said. "I dare you to watch My Perfect Day without tissues on hand. You will laugh, and you will definitely cry. Getting to play fairy godmother to spread joy one 'Yay!' at a time was a dream come true. We got to surprise some truly deserving and inspiring people with their own 'Yay!' day."

Among the inspirational heroes are a Special Olympian; a tireless champion for the unhoused; a resilient cancer survivor; a devoted animal-rescue advocate; a 10-year-old philanthropist; and a hardworking nurse rebounding from painful tragedy. Each is from the Kansas City, Missouri, area, where the series was filmed and where Very Local parent Hearst Television owns the ABC-affiliated station, KMBC-TV.

The six-episode series debuts August 22 exclusively on the Very Local app, available on all mobile and connected TV devices, and is accompanied by an eight-page feature in the August/September 2024 My Perfect Day special issue of Woman's Day, kicking off a new regular column. The issue is on newsstands now.

This premiere marks a continuation of the streaming collaboration between Hearst's Magazines and Television divisions, including titles like Esquire-branded In Transit, a series showcasing the sights, sounds, cuisine and style of cities across the country, as well as America's Most Delish: Midwest, a series highlighting the quintessential foods of the Midwest.

"One of the most powerful experiences local broadcast news can offer a community is to highlight its champions – a hallmark of Hearst Television's award-winning newscasts and related local programing. My Perfect Day brings this focus to a new streaming title in partnership with Woman's Day, not only celebrating but also rewarding these people making a difference in their community," said Andrew Fitzgerald, senior vice president, streaming services, for Hearst Television and general manager of Very Local. "Meaghan, a trusted, beloved and truly inspirational voice, and her thoughtfully selected nominees bring this series to life. We think viewers will find My Perfect Day a heartwarming experience befitting the iconic Woman's Day brand, bringing its sensibility to local communities."

About Very Local

Very Local offers 24/7 access to local news, weather, documentaries and more. A subsidiary of Hearst Television, Very Local is the exclusive streaming home for local news from all Hearst Television news stations serving 27 media markets. For more, visit verylocal.com, or find the FREE Very Local App on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices including Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku and VIZIO.

About Woman's Day

Woman's Day is an invaluable handbook for elevating the everyday. Our positive POV encourages our readers to take action, brings joy into everything they do and powers meaningful connections daily. Our content — fun family activities, easy delicious meals, best-in-class health and wellness information, uplifting stories, attainable beauty advice, celebrations big and small (we're Destination Celebration!) — inspire and enrich her life. In a world where every moment counts, our audience turns to us to help make even the smallest ones extraordinary. Woman's Day is published by Hearst Magazines, a unit of Hearst, a leading global, diversified media, information and services company. Hearst Magazines, the world's largest lifestyle publisher, has a portfolio of more than 25 powerful brands in the U.S. that inspire and entertain audiences across all media platforms. Hearst Magazines' print and digital assets reach 150 million readers and site visitors each month — 57% of all millennials and 53% of all Gen Z adults over the age of 18 (Source: comScore/Simmons Multi-platform fusion 5-23/S23). The company publishes more than 200 magazine editions and 175 websites around the world. Follow Woman's Day on Facebook, Twitter/X and Pinterest.

About Hearst Television

Hearst Television owns and/or operates 35 television and two radio stations serving 27 media markets across 39 states reaching over 22 million U.S. television households. Through its partnership with nearly all major networks, Hearst Television distributes national content over more than 120 video channels including programming from ABC, NBC, CBS, CW, MY Net, MeTV, Estrella and more. The radio stations are leaders in Baltimore news/talk and rock music listenership. Its Hearst Media Production Group unit produces original programming across linear and streaming platforms for domestic and international distribution. Its Very Local app, free to download on household OTT devices and available across popular streaming services, offers 24/7 access to local news, weather and an array of local and regional programming. Hearst Television is recognized as one of the industry's premier companies and has been honored with numerous awards for distinguished journalism, industry innovation, and community service. Hearst Television is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hearst.

SOURCE Very Local