My Perfect Pet™ Unveils New Look Designed to Make Fresh Feeding Easier Without Changing What Pets Love

New packaging, clearer ingredient storytelling, and flexible feeding options help pet parents upgrade their pet's bowl on their terms

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, May 8th, My Perfect Pet™, the original gently cooked dog and cat food brand founded in 2007, unveils a comprehensive rebrand designed to make fresh, whole-food nutrition easier to understand, easier to serve, and more accessible for everyday pet parents.

Rooted in the brand's continued growth under the Antelope portfolio, this rebrand prioritizes transparency and ingredient-forward design while reinforcing the quality and trust pet parents have relied on for nearly two decades. Key updates include:

My Perfect Pet™ Rebrand

Ingredient-forward branding that clearly highlights the main proteins and vegetables in each recipe, replacing the former character-based naming system

branding that clearly highlights the main proteins and vegetables in each recipe, replacing the former character-based naming system "Fresh is flexible" positioning that supports both a full daily meal or as a nutrient-dense topper, making fresh nutrition accessible for any budget or routine

positioning that supports both a full daily meal or as a nutrient-dense topper, making for any budget or routine 8-ounce bars for easier thawing and portioning, reducing mess and helping pet parents serve the right amount with confidence

for easier thawing and portioning, reducing mess and helping pet parents serve the right amount with confidence Redesigned boxes support two display orientations on retail shelves, improving visibility for shoppers

Modern, premium visual design — developed entirely in-house — will extend across retail shelves and the brand's website for a cohesive customer experience

"At My Perfect Pet, we know that trust is everything. Pet parents invest in our brand because they believe in our quality and integrity. This rebrand is about honoring that trust while making it even easier for customers to understand what makes our recipes special. Every design choice reflects our promise: the same nutrition and flavor pets love, with a fresh new visual identity that stands for innovation and transparency," Katie Lilly, Chief Marketing Officer at My Perfect Pet, said.

My Perfect Pet offers 17 complete and balanced meat and vegetable recipes for adult dogs, cats, and puppies, and is available at myperfectpetfood.com and select retailers nationwide.

About My Perfect Pet™

My Perfect Pet™ food has only the highest quality natural whole food ingredients, like chicken, broccoli, and cranberries, and is made in their fully owned and operated facility. .For more information on ingredients, brand values, sustainability, and more, visit MyPerfectPet.com.

About Antelope Pets:

Antelope is a leading provider of all-natural pet care products with a focus on healthy, limited ingredients. Through their buy-and-build strategy, Antelope seeks to transform the pet industry by identifying and acquiring the highest-quality natural pet consumable brands and nurturing their growth. With a commitment to excellence, Antelope aims to become the go-to solution for pet owners searching for natural, high-quality pet care.

Media Contact:

Stephanie O'Quigley

203-810-8599

[email protected]

SOURCE My Perfect Pet™