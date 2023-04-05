My Personal Lines Suite from Vertafore transforms how independent agencies select core InsurTech

Greater flexibility and choice empowers personal lines agencies to personalize a tech stack that addresses their unique goals and needs

DENVER, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertafore®, the leader in modern insurance technology, today introduced its My Personal Lines Suite to simplify how independent agencies evaluate and acquire their core technologies to drive success in their personal lines business.

My Personal Lines Suite brings together three of Vertafore's best-in-class solutions—QQCatalyst®, AgencyZoom™ and PL Rating™—along with access to 40+ integrated InsurTech partners and additional pre-built integrations to enable agencies to configure a suite of solutions to address their individual modernization needs.

My Personal Lines Suite addresses the unique pain points personal lines agencies face today: automating processes; accessing real-time rating; and leveraging an open platform to power growth in the digital world. The initiative is part of Vertafore's My Suite Experience to simplify how independent agencies evaluate and acquire the technologies they need to drive success.

With hundreds of technology solutions targeted at personal lines agencies—and more coming to market each year—many agencies report that they don't have time to research their choices—or even know where to start. At the same time, nearly two-thirds of agencies aren't getting the most out of the InsurTech they already own, according to a national survey by Catalyit.

Vertafore's My Personal Lines Suite solves that challenge.

"Our agency has seen a ton of benefit from bringing together QQCatalyst, PL Rating and AgencyZoom," said Mary Wilson, director of marketing and IT at Empire Insurance Brokers. "It's streamlined our processes and helped us improve our overall customer satisfaction level. And with our core solutions and access to other vetted tools and pre-built integrations, our technology stack is flexible enough to change as we grow."

"We know agencies want freedom and choice when it comes to their technology," said James Thom, chief product officer at Vertafore. "As the leading, trusted technology partner to the independent agency channel, we're taking the lead to create a simplified experience for agencies to find and implement the solutions that will work best for them now, and in the future," Thom said.

Vertafore will showcase its My Suite Experience and its latest innovations in agency modernization at Accelerate, powered by NetVU, May 7−10, 2023, in Austin, Texas. Accelerate is the industry's first and longest running InsurTech conference.

About Vertafore

As North America's InsurTech leader for more than 50 years, Vertafore is modernizing and simplifying the insurance life cycle so that our customers can focus on what matters most. Vertafore's solutions provide end-to-end connectivity across the distribution channel, improve the client and agent experience, unlock the power of data, and streamline essential workflows to drive efficiency, productivity, and profitability for independent agencies, MGAs and carriers. For more information about Vertafore, visit www.vertafore.com.

