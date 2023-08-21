My Place Hotels Expands Footprint with Opening in Boise/Nampa, ID

ABERDEEN, S.D., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- My Place Hotels of America has opened My Place Hotel Boise/Nampa, ID-Idaho Center in Nampa, ID. The property, owned by Rimrock Companies and managed by Johnson Hospitality, has 85 keys and is strategically situated in the flourishing Boise-Meridian-Nampa metropolitan corridor.

"As we establish our presence in Boise/Nampa, we're immersing ourselves in a community celebrated for its green parks, premier golf courses, and venues that light up with iconic concerts and thrilling horse races," said Ryan Rivett, co-founder and CEO at My Place Hotels. "At My Place, it's more than just opening a hotel; it's about integrating into a community's lively rhythm and enhancing its offerings. We're excited to support and grow alongside this vibrant community."

The property is adjacent to the Ford Idaho Center, the premier multi-event complex in the Pacific Northwest, offering numerous venues for events, including an arena, an amphitheater, and a horse park. Nearby attractions include the Warhawk Air Museum and Roaring Springs Waterpark. Lake Lowell, Bogus Basin, Nampa Greenbelt, and the Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation are also nearby. In addition to numerous food and beverage options in proximity to the property, Vizcaya Wineries is only 15 minutes away.

Each room has a full-sized refrigerator, a two-burner cooktop, a coffee maker, and a microwave, in addition to a pillow-top mattress, microfiber bedding, a variety of soft and firm pillows, and free high-speed WiFi. The property is also pet-friendly and has other amenities, such as onsite laundry and a 24-hour grab-and-go store, with food, drink, and other essential items.

From a design perspective, My Place Hotel Boise/Nampa, ID-Idaho Center incorporates the My Place Hotels standard Gen2 design.

"The growth of My Place goes beyond just numbers," he said. "It's about consistently delivering unparalleled hospitality. As we expand, our commitment to the local communities where our hotels reside deepens. It's truly inspiring to see how our core values seamlessly integrate and uplift each new area we become a part of."

About My Place Hotels of America, LLC

My Place Hotels of America, LLC ("My Place Hotels") is a hotel franchisor focusing on franchising clean and comfortable hotels with modern rooms, amenities, and excellent customer service, all at an affordable price. The company is based in Aberdeen, SD, and offers two hotel brand options to potential and current franchisees. There are nearly 70 My Place Hotels open across 29 states with over 120 hotels in the pipeline. For more information on franchising with My Place or to book your next stay, please visit myplacehotels.com/franchising or contact Terry Kline at (605) 725-5685.

About Johnson Hospitality

Ron and Randy Johnson founded Johnson Hospitality in 1999. Leveraging Ron's decades of executive and management experience, including his 14-year career with Marriott, and Randy's experience in hotel feasibility and valuations, they obtained a Courtyard by Marriott franchise. They successfully developed and built the Courtyard Palo Alto-Los Altos, a hotel they still own and operate to this day. Today, Johnson Hospitality has interests in twelve hotel properties across California and Idaho with My Place, Marriott, and Hilton brands.

For more information, visit: www.johnsonhospitality.com.

SOURCE My Place Hotels of America