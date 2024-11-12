My Plates Great Plate Auction 2024 showcases 50 unique plate messages.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- My Plates, the official vendor for specialty license plates in Texas, is auctioning a limited release of 50 unique lots of license plate messages and numbers as part of their 2024 Great Plate Auction.

There are fifty "REAL" plate messages, each awaiting a "WINNER". You don't have to be someone "FAMOUS" to "DRIVE" home with one of these "TRUE" one-of-a-kind official "TEX4S" auction license plates. Whether you root for the "RANGERZ" or the "4STROS", or cheer for the "COWBOYZ" or "HQUSTON", you can get in on the "ACTION". Take a gander at the offerings, get one for yourself or for a "FRIEND", and remember, auction plates do make a nice gift for the "BOSSMAN" or that special "QT" in your life. Don't let this opportunity "GETAWAY" from you, register and bid now before time is "UP".

The Great Plate Auction is a fun opportunity to showcase your love for a sport, activity, or passion, or to just give you an opportunity to customize your vehicle with a rare plate message. There are over 100+ eligible My Plates Select background designs to choose from to display a winning plate message, including our new Premium Embossed designs.

"There are a lot of fun and unique plate messages available in this auction, providing Texans a great opportunity to secure one as their official plate," said Steve Farrar, CEO and President of My Plates.

Auction Details:

Auction ends November 20, 2024 , 8:00 pm .

, . Online auction accessed via www.myplates.com/auction.

All bidders must be registered to place a bid and can visit www.myplates.com/auction for more information, to register, and to view the complete list of plate messages available.

Previous Auction Results:

-12THMAN sold for $115,000 in September 2013, making it the most expensive plate message in Texas.

-HOUSTON sold for $25,000 in January 2013.

-3 sold for $20,500 in May 2019.

-0001 sold for $27,500 in March 2022.

-ALAMO sold for $10,250 in March 2016.

-99 sold for $9,000 in April 2018.

-1969 sold for $5,250 in August 2017.

For more details and to see all plate messages being auctioned, visit www.myplates.com/auction.

My Plates is the official specialty license plate provider for the state of Texas, offering a wide range of unique and customizable license plates. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, My Plates continues to provide Texans with high-quality specialty plates that reflect their personalities and interests. My Plates' goal is to create a long-term, mutually beneficial relationship designed to maximize revenues for the state through the sale of My Plates specialty plates. Learn more at www.MyPlates.com .

