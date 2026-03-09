My Plates Launches Two Letter Texas Plate Auction!

Twenty-Five Rare 2-Letter Plate Messages Available!

AUSTIN, Texas, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Up for grabs are twenty-five rare two-letter plate messages. If you are a registered nurse, RN will take care of your boring bumper. Lead a full and busy life, BZ would fit you well. Manage operations for a living: OP is for you. Hail from Missouri, North or South Carolina, New Mexico or Tennessee; we've got your plate!

2-Letter Auction Image

During this rare 2-letter auction, My Plates is also offering a plate for a running back (RB) and people who are quick (QK), even the Roman numeral 9 (IX) and 55 (LV), and for folks who work a lot of OT. There's plenty more on offer, and it's up to the winners to determine the true meaning of each of these valuable two-letter plate messages.

With only two-letters, they're easy to remember, they make a bold statement and stand out from the usual random-letter-number combos.

Up for grabs are a great selection of two-letter abbreviated messages including:

MO (Missouri)

(Missouri) NC (North Carolina)

(North Carolina) NM (New Mexico)

(New Mexico) SC (South Carolina)

(South Carolina) TN (Tennessee)

Other hot picks include DL, LT, BR, XM & AN. All super clean, super cool and easy to remember.

The winning bidders will own each two-letter plate message for 5 years, with their choice of eligible My Plates Select plate design (including My Plates new Premium Embossed backgrounds) and first dibs on renewing it at the state's then everyday pricing. That means once the message is won at auction, it could be gone forever!

Auction Details:

My Plates 2-LETTER Plate Auction dates:

Begin Bid Date: Monday, March 2, 2026, at 12.01am.

End Bid Date: Wednesday, March 25, 2026, at 8.00pm.

Two-letter plate messages are exclusive, unique and extremely limited. Winning any of these 25 plate messages is an incredibly rare opportunity.

All plate messages are offered for a 5-year term, with first right to renew, and are fully transferable. Winners can display their won message on any of the 100+ eligible My Plates Select designs, including My Plates new Premium Embossed designs.

"This event is an outstanding opportunity for someone to secure one of these unique and easy-to-remember plate messages as their official Texas tag" says My Plates CEO, Steve Farrar.

Unlike other regular Texas license plates, plates sold by My Plates at auction are legally transferable. The plate owner then has the right to sell the plate message to another person with the same ongoing rights or gift it to a family member or friend. Transferability also means these plates could make great investments.

The auction is now active, and bids are being accepted. Texans wishing to bid can register at www.myplates.com/auction. The auction will close on March 25, 2025.

