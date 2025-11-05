My Plates Unveils 2025 Great Plate Auction Showcasing 50 Unique Plate Messages.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready, Texas! The My Plates Great Plate Auction 2025 is rolling out 50 one-of-a-kind license plate messages, each as SWEET, fun, and full of personality as the TEXAN5 who'll own them.

Whether you're from D4LLAS in AMERIC4 or even from the UK, this auction welcomes YAAALL to explore some EXTREME and unique messages that may WOW you.

Great Plate Auction 2025

Up for grabs are rare two-number and two-letter plate combinations like 12 and MB, to sports team plates like COWBOY5 and COUGRS, to Texas-themed messages such as 1 TEXAN and TEXIANS, to fun ones like XYZ and ABBA.

From BEARZ to 8EVO, AGGGIES to A5TRO, and SUPERMN to 12THFAN, these plates say it all, whether you're showing off hometown pride, repping your favorite team, or cruising with a bit of attitude. Maybe you're a BIKER who rides with RESPECT, or a CLASSIC collector who simply wants a plate that stands out. There's even MY TEXAS, a fitting reminder that every Texan's ride deserves a personal touch.

This limited auction features 50 unique lots, each with a message that's as rare as the opportunity to own it. With over 100+ My Plates Select backgrounds to choose from including new Premium Embossed designs, your winning message will shine brighter than ever.

"There are a lot of fun and unique plate messages available in this auction, providing Texans a great opportunity to secure one as their official plate," said Steve Farrar, CEO and President of My Plates. "It's a chance to tell your story every time you hit the road."

Whether you're a BRAVE adventurer, a CAPITAN of industry, or someone chasing that perfect FIFTY-50 balance in life, the Great Plate Auction has a plate that speaks your language.

Don't miss your chance to tell your story with one of these unique plate messages. Visit www.myplates.com/auction to browse all available messages, register to bid, and secure a plate that's as unique as you are.

Auction Details:

Auction ends December 10, 2025, 8:00 pm.

Online auction accessed via www.myplates.com/auction.

All bidders must be registered to place a bid and can visit www.myplates.com/auction for more information, to register, and to view the complete list of plate messages available.

For more details and to see all plate messages being auctioned, visit www.myplates.com/auction.

My Plates is the official specialty license plate provider for the state of Texas, offering a wide range of unique and customizable license plates. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, My Plates continues to provide Texans with high-quality specialty plates that reflect their personalities and interests. My Plates' goal is to create a long-term, mutually beneficial relationship designed to maximize revenues for the state through the sale of My Plates specialty plates. Learn more at www.MyPlates.com .

SOURCE MyPlates.com