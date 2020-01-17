My SC Education to Present 'Miss Virginia' for School Choice Week

AIKEN, S.C., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents, educators, and all community members are invited to explore the topics of school choice and parents' educational responsibilities at a school supply drive and movie screening of "Miss Virginia" on Saturday, Feb. 1.

Based on a true story, "Miss Virginia" stars Emmy-winner Uzo Aduba as a struggling single mother looking for better educational options for her son and others like him. The movie screening is free, but event attendees are requested to bring a donation of school supplies for Operation Big Book Bag, a national service initiative of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority. Operation Big Book Bag seeks to provide children with the resources for completing homework assignments in order to stay on their educational journey.

The movie screening and school supply drive will take place 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Aiken Community Theatre, located at 126 Newberry St. SW. Hundreds of community members are expected to attend. A welcome reception with light refreshments will take place in the venue's lobby from 5 to 5:30 p.m. before the screening.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"Like Miss Virginia Walden Ford, many parents in the Aiken, SC community are concerned about the quality of education their children are receiving and the education options available," said Shaunette Parker, executive director of My SC Education. "While many students in the area are quite successful, there is a growing desire for parents to have a stronger voice in the education sector. This event will provide an opportunity for parents and other community members to screen the movie Miss Virginia and also engage in fruitful conversations about how they can grow as advocates for high quality education choices."

The event is sponsored by My SC Education in partnership with the Eta Gamma Sigma Alumni Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

