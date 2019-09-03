My Secret Spa Expands Their List of Aesthetic Services with the Astanza Duality and ReSmooth Lasers in Carnegie, Pennsylvania

CARNEGIE, Pa., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- My Secret Spa , an aesthetic practice in Carnegie, Pennsylvania, is now offering a multitude of services that target unwanted skin blemishes using the Astanza Duality and ReSmooth lasers. Some of these services included laser tattoo removal, laser hair removal, acne reduction, skin rejuvenation, vascular lesion removal, and much more. What makes My Secret Spa a local favorite is that it's operated out of an in-home clinic, giving patients a more comfortable and private treatment experience.

"I opened My Secret Spa to give clients the privacy they can't get at medical spas, physician practices, and other public clinics. Privacy is one of the number one concerns clients have when seeking aesthetic treatments, and that's what My Secret Spa provides," said Heather Heuber, owner. "Thanks to the addition of the Duality and ReSmooth, I'm able to treat the most popular body concerns that clients have, like unwanted tattoos, unsightly acne, signs of aging, and much more. I'm so excited to offer noninvasive laser treatments and great, natural results for my clients."

The Astanza Duality laser used at My Secret Spa is a powerful Q-switched Nd:YAG laser that delivers dual wavelength tattoo removal. The Duality's 1064 nm and 532 nm wavelengths can completely remove a wide range of tattoo colors and are also ideal for fading tattoos in preparation for a cover-up tattoo. My Secret Spa's Astanza ReSmooth diode laser is known for its impressive hair removal results and fast treatment times. My Secret Spa has invested in both the Standard handpiece, which can treat a moderate body area in as little as 8 minutes, as well as the VAS handpiece, which is designed for treating unwanted vascular lesions and spider veins thanks to its 940 nm wavelength.

"Not only does My Secret Spa provide a private, intimate setting for Pittsburgh residents, they also take the time to form close relationships with each of their clients," said Opal Taskila. "We are so excited to have Astanza technology represented by the hard-working team at My Secret Spa and look forward to their growing success."

My Secret Spa is currently offering one (1) free treatment with the purchase of a laser treatment or package. To take advantage of this special discount, call and schedule a free consultation by September 15, 2019.

About My Secret Spa

My Secret Spa is an up-and-coming medical spa in Carnegie, Pennsylvania that was founded by Heather Heuber. Heather is a Registered Nurse, professional electrologist, and a certified student of National Laser Institute and New Look Laser College for medical aesthetics, laser hair removal, laser tattoo removal, advanced injectables, and PRP. My Secret Spa offers a wide range of aesthetic services including laser hair removal, laser tattoo removal, electrolysis, acne reduction, vascular lesion removal, and soon Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) and Botox.

My Secret Spa offers free consultations for new and existing clients. To book an appointment, call (412) 848-5882 or visit https://helpelectrolysis.com/ . My Secret Spa is located at 79 Mcmichael Road, Carnegie, PA 15106.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to developing cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, DermaBlate, and ReSmooth systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services specific to achieving success in this growing field.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/.

