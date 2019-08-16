MY Shower Door / D3 Glass Makes INC 5,000 List

FORT MYERS, Fla., Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Growth is good, but sustained growth is even better. Southwest Florida-based MY Shower Door / D3 Glass is a hallmark of the best kind of success, having just been named to the 2019 INC 5,000 "Fastest Growing Companies in the United States" list for the fourth time.

The Inc. magazine list comprises the 5,000 fastest growing companies in America, a group that has included Microsoft, Timberland, Oracle, Under Armour, Jamba Juice, Clif Bar, Patagonia, Zappos and more well-known companies. This year's group, on average, has grown six-fold since 2015, far outpacing a national economy that grew by 12% over that time.

"We're thrilled to be on the INC 5,000 list, and we're even more excited about what that says about our team's ability to satisfy our customers," MY Shower Door / D3 Glass co-owner Bill Daubmann said. "We've established a reputation for quality, and we're out to reinforce it with everything we do."

The frameless shower door firm recently built a new 60,000-square-foot headquarters and manufacturing facility off Alico Road in south Fort Myers, with seven showroom locations spread between Orlando and Naples. The company employs more than 100 people, and its revenues shot up from $11.4 million in 2016 to $16.9 million last year. The INC 5,000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018.

"The companies on this year's INC 5,000 have followed so many different paths to success," Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter said. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

MY Shower Door began in 2003 as a 2,000-foot-square showroom and assembly operation in Naples and took a leap forward into manufacturing with the founding of D3 Glass in 2013. The company grew statewide, and Daubmann has visions on going national. He and his team have already established six affiliate stores in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Edmond, Oklahoma; Grand Rapids, Michigan; St. Paul, Minnesota; Minneapolis, Minnesota; and York, Pennsylvania.

"We're never going to put a limit on what we can accomplish as a company, and that extends to our client," MY Shower Door / D3 Glass co-owner Keith Daubmann said.

"If you have a dream, we can help you make it a reality," added MY Shower Door / D3 Glass co-owner Doug Daubmann.

Learn about what sets MY Shower Door / D3 Glass apart at MYShowerDoor.com.

MY Shower Door opened its first frameless shower door showroom in Naples in 2003, with manufacturing component D3 Glass starting in 2013. Since then, the company has grown to seven Florida showrooms with over 100 employees. MY Shower Door / D3 Glass is owned by the Daubmann family of Bill and Donna Daubmann along with sons Keith and Doug. The Daubmanns have been involved in the frameless shower door industry since the mid-1980s, revolutionizing the design, installation and marketing of their products and services. They have received local, regional and national recognition for their business accomplishments and products, including the "Business Ambassador" award from then-Gov. Rick Scott. MY Shower Door is a four-time recipient of the INC 5,000 "Fastest Growing Companies in the United States" distinction. For more information, call Bill Daubmann at 239-596-3255 or visit MYShowerDoor.com.

