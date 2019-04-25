My Size Announces Executive Personnel Changes

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- My Size, Inc. (the "Company" or "My Size") (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of smartphone measurement solutions, today announced several personnel changes at the executive level of the Company.

Billy Pardo has been named Chief Operating Officer, as approved by the Board of Directors on April 15, 2019. Pardo has served as My Size's Chief Product Officer since 2013 and will continue in that role along with her new responsibilities as COO.

The Company has also announced that Eli Turchinsky has been named Chief Technology Officer, replacing Oded Shoshan, who served as My Size CTO since 2014. Turchinsky joined My Size in 2018 as the Director of Technology. He previously served as CTO of Monkeytech, a mobile/web development company.

"We are pleased to appoint both Billy and Eli to their new roles, and to further strengthen the executive leadership of the Company as we put an increased focus on sales initiatives and product development," said Ronen Luzon, Chief Executive Officer of My Size. "As we continue through an important time of market penetration and growth, we will rely on the expertise of both Billy and Eli to help push My Size toward its goal of broad adoption throughout the fashion and apparel industries."

My Size has also hired Emily Tene as Sales Manager, U.S. (west coast), to focus on introducing My Size's suite of smartphone solutions to U.S. businesses seeking innovative technologies within fashion and retail. Prior to joining My Size Tene served in a variety of sales roles within the fashion and retail space, building and maintaining client relationships, growing a book of business and clientele, and overseeing operational responsibilities. Tene's hire is the third such prominent sales position filled at My Size since December of last year, as the Company continues to ramp up sales initiatives for its market-ready solutions.

"We welcome Emily to the My Size team, as we believe her experience in the fashion and apparel markets will help create meaningful client relationships for us moving forward," said Luzon. "We are continuing to dedicate resources to sales initiatives both in the U.S. and beyond, as we seek revenue opportunities through our monthly licensing programs for our smart mobile measurement technologies."

Additionally, My Size has hired five full-stack mobile/web developers to bolster its development team and bring its R&D initiatives fully in-house. This group will focus efforts on the continued refinement of current My Size technologies, as well as product development for new solutions.

About My Size, Inc.

My Size, Inc. (TASE: MYSZ) (NASDAQ: MYSZ) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms which are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about My Size, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

