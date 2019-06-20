My Size Announces Integration of MySizeID for Two Leading Apparel Providers Within the Specialist Uniform and Workwear Market

"We are excited to announce two more global integrations of MySizeID, which we believe further illustrate the growing demand for our technology in apparel production. The specialist uniform/workwear industry is an exciting and untapped market opportunity for My Size, as their sizing needs lend very well to our technology," said Ronen Luzon, Chief Executive Officer of My Size. "In consumer retail, if someone isn't sure of their size, they can just order multiple items and return the ones that don't fit. In the measure-to-wear market that isn't possible – you need to get the right measurements the first time or else the customer will pay twice. We believe MySizeID is the ideal solution for this market."

The specialist uniform and workwear vertical represents a significant market opportunity for the MySizeID smart mobile measurement solution. Measure-to-wear apparel requires wearers to submit their own measurements in order for their uniforms or workwear to be appropriately tailored. With the difficulty that comes from self-measurement, mistakes are often made which results in ill-fitting items and extra cost in having the item remade or tailored.

"We continue to seek out burgeoning industries and market opportunities to penetrate with our innovative smart measurement technologies, as our solutions are appropriate for any retail application where sizing and measurement is required," said Luzon. "We believe that by entering this market, we are positioning MySizeID as the leading measurement solution in the industry. "

The MySizeID app is a turnkey solution that helps any online shopper choose the appropriate apparel size for that specific brand, based on the shopper's real-time body measurements. My Size's innovative technology enables consumers to measure themselves once using their smartphone and then be matched with a brand-specific apparel item in their size.

About My Size, Inc.

My Size, Inc. (TASE: MYSZ) (NASDAQ: MYSZ) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms which are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about My Size, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

Please click here for a demonstration of how MySizeID provides a full sizing solution for the retail industry.

Register here for a one-month free trial of MySizeID solution for your online store.

Please click here to download MySizeID for iOS.

Please click here to download MySizeID for Android.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

