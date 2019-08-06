My Size Inc.'s BoxSize™ Approved for Honeywell's Global Vendor Program

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- My Size, Inc . (the "Company" or "My Size") (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of smartphone measurement solutions, announced today that the company is a member of Honeywell's Independent Software Vendor Performance Partner Program, making the BoxSize mobile measurement solution available to Honeywell customers around the world while providing solutions for Honeywell's mobile computers and data capture products. This program is in addition to the availability of the BoxSize solution on the Honeywell Marketplace, announced in March 2019.

Honeywell customers can benefit from using BoxSize to solve their business needs by efficiently connecting Honeywell hardware and BoxSize software, allowing customers in the distribution and logistics industries to operate more efficiently.

"We are pleased BoxSize is a part of Honeywell's Independent Software Vendor Performance Program, which allows us to directly integrate our software with Honeywell hardware to help distribution and logistics centers increase operational efficiency throughout a package's lifecycle," said Ronen Luzon, Chief Executive Officer of My Size. "Our innovative solution enables customers to measure the volume of boxes, crates, containers, and more through a simple movement from their hand-held device. This relationship expands on our previously announced acceptance into the Honeywell Marketplace, and is an important validation of our measurement solution."

"Having an end-to-end hardware and software solution set offers a much broader value proposition to our customers, and partnering with companies like My Size helps our clients achieve successful outcomes," said Lori Haggart, director of software innovation at Honeywell.

BoxSize streamlines delivery management through accurate parcel measurement and cost calculation, real time dimensional weight (DIM) details for improved logistics, and integration with enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems through barcode scan, image capture, and geo-location tagging. A consumer can utilize BoxSize to measure the volume of a package they intend to mail, and then receive a price quote and schedule a pick-up.

About My Size, Inc.

My Size, Inc. (TASE: MYSZ) (NASDAQ: MYSZ) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms which are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about My Size, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

