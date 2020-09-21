My Size Integrating MySizeID into e-Commerce Platform of Tricorp, a Leading European Workwear Supplier

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- My Size, Inc . (the "Company" or "My Size") (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of smartphone measurement solutions, today announced that Tricorp, a leading European workwear supplier, is integrating the MySizeID widget into their e-commerce platform with a goal to increase conversions and decrease returns. Tricorp is also offering MySizeID to their distributors, as a contactless solution for fitting sessions amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ruud Kuijpers, CFO of Tricorp stated, "At Tricorp, our goal is to be progressive, innovative and at the forefront of the workwear market while providing the best fitting workwear in a sustainable and safe manner. Most of our customers have to be measured for their workwear uniforms, which is done by us or our distributors. During the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond, we wanted to provide our distributors and customers with a contactless measurement solution that will enhance safety, while increasing conversions and reducing returns. MySizeID not only improves operating costs, it's also environmentally friendly since it helps avoid unnecessary returns and shipping, which is also aligned with our mission of reducing carbon emissions and environmental impact."

Ronen Luzon, CEO of My Size Inc., commented, "We are pleased to work with Tricorp, an innovator in the workwear industry. The global workwear market, valued at approximately $30 billion, represents a significant market opportunity for the MySizeID measurement solution. The measure-to-wear market, such as the workwear market, is highly customized and requires wearers to submit their own measurements in order for their workwear to be appropriately tailored. By using MySizeID, consumers can safely measure themselves and find their right size and fit without having to come in contact with others. MySizeID was designed to improve retailers' revenues, lower their operating costs, while improving the consumer's shopping experience and enhancing sustainability."

About Tricorp

TRICORP WORKWEAR – LOOK LIKE A TEAM. WORK LIKE A TEAM.

We are Tricorp, a single team of more than 65 employees. We work with others and together in order to design and produce the best workwear for every professional, which is the very reason we are in business. Our aim is to supply professionals with a work outfit that would help them with their everyday performance in a sustainable way. Tricorp supplies workwear for every professional; not just for men and women, but for professionals in the most diverse fields. We believe that professionals are entitled to demand more from their workwear. It must fit perfectly. Professionals come in all shapes and sizes, which is not a problem for us, since our efforts are focused on developing collections of uniform workwear that are available in various sizes and fits. We make sure that professionals are able to work in safe, reliable and high-quality workwear, regardless of the area they work in. TRICORP.COM

About My Size, Inc.

My Size, Inc. (TASE: MYSZ) (NASDAQ: MYSZ) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms which are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about My Size, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

