My Size Launches MySizeID™ Smart Measurement Fashion App for Android

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MySize, Inc. (the "Company" or "MySize") (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of smartphone measurement solutions, announced today the launch of its MySizeID™ smart measurement technology for Android on December 31, 2018. The newly released consumer fashion app, already available for iOS, can be downloaded for Android in the Google Play Store. My Size will showcase the Android version of MySizeID for the first time at NRF® 2019 at its booth (#7000) at The Javits Center in New York City from January 13-15, 2019.

"We are excited to launch MySizeID to the Google Play Store and empower consumers using Android devices around the world to shop online more efficiently and without concern over buying the wrong sized items," said My Size, Inc. CEO, Ronen Luzon. "The Android smartphone market accounts for almost 76% of the estimated 3.1 billion smartphones used globally. Making our technology as broadly available to consumers as possible is critical as we seek to continue to build market share within the fashion and retail technology markets."

The Android launch continues a strategic effort by My Size to put its MySizeID in the hands as many people as possible. It most recently launched its online store Modelista, which is the first e-commerce marketplace with a fully usable MySizeID integration. It launched MySizeID for iOS in September, and partnered with the Lightspeed e-commerce platform in October, with an eye toward building consumer loyalty while also showcasing MySizeID's business impact to global retailers.

"Consumers have spoken loud and clear in 2018 that they want more inclusive sizing and a more personal shopping experience from online retailers. This is a solution MySizeID can solve for retailers," said Luzon. "With just a few simple movements of their mobile device, a consumers measurements syncs to the retailer's sizing chart to provide an accurate recommended size for purchase. For retailers looking to increase consumer loyalty and positively impact their bottom line, we believe MySizeID is a no brainer."

About My Size, Inc.

My Size, Inc. (TASE: MYSZ) (NASDAQ: MYSZ) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms which are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about My Size, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

