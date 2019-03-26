My Size Launches New Features for MySizeID for Enhanced Inclusivity and Consumer Preference-based Recommendations

Personalized Fit Preference: MySizeID can now recommend items to shoppers based off of their individual personal fit preferences. Using the shopper's personal fit profile, MySizeID can identify other apparel items that will fit the consumer and suggest them to the consumer prior to the purchasing decision in an effort to increase order size.

Enhanced Support for Sizing Inclusivity: Unfortunately, many apparel brands tend to cater to a limited range of body types, while "sizing down" to even make larger sizes smaller. MySizeID now includes better support for inclusive sizing, ensuring all body types are able to receive an accurate body measurement and shop better online.

New Tutorials: Users can create their fit profile and body measurements with just a few swipes of their smartphone. Our new in-app tutorial movies clearly showcase the ease of use of MySizeID to ensure the consumer is able to get an accurate measurement quickly and easily. The tutorials now also include variation for men and women.

"We're pleased to release the newest iteration of MySizeID, with enhanced features that focus on inclusivity within the online fashion and apparel markets. Our new tutorials enable a more personalized experience for men and women, while our support across a full range of sizing, from petite to plus-sized, enables anyone to receive an accurate measurement regardless of body type or size," said My Size, Inc. CEO, Ronen Luzon. "Perhaps most exciting is our new feature that can make recommendations based on a user's personalized fit preference. By suggesting additional products to the consumer that are personalized to them, retailers can see increased purchase amounts as consumers add-on to the order – with the confidence that each item will fit correctly."

The MySizeID app is a turnkey solution that helps any online shopper choose the appropriate apparel size for that specific brand, based on the shopper's real-time body measurements. My Size's innovative technology enables consumers to measure themselves once using their smartphone and then be matched with a brand-specific apparel item in their size.

In an online clothing market, estimated to be valued at over $112 billion in the U.S. alone, 70% of apparel returns are size related, according to a Drapers Etail Report. MySizeID can increase the sales of apparel retailer by reducing or even eliminating their customer's uncertainties regarding size and fit. Furthermore, MySizeID enhances the customer experience, leading to greater brand loyalty.

Please click here to download MySizeID for iOS. Please click here to download MySizeID for Android.

About My Size, Inc.

My Size, Inc. (TASE: MYSZ) (NASDAQ: MYSZ) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary technology is driven by several algorithms which are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about My Size, please visit our website. www.mysizeid.com. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Please click here for a demonstration of how MySizeID provides a full fashion solution for the retail industry.

Register here for a one-month free trial of MySizeID solution for your online store.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SOURCE My Size, Inc.