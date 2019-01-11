My Size Names Jessica Hoopfer Director of U.S. Sales

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MySize, Inc. (the "Company" or "MySize") (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of smartphone measurement solutions, announced today that it has named Jessica Hoopfer as its Director of U.S. Sales. Hoopfer will oversee all U.S. sales initiatives and personnel, with a focus on introducing My Size's suite of smartphone measurement solutions to U.S. businesses seeking innovative technologies within fashion, retail, shipping, and DIY that improve efficiencies, enhance customer experience, and reduce operating expenses.

Prior to joining My Size, Hoopfer served in a variety of sales, operations, and growth roles, most recently as Director of Global Strategies and Growth – Retail for NAPCO Media. She also served as Head of Americas - Operations and Sales for Rakuten FitsMe, a fit recommendation technology for retailers. Hoopfer has experience working with Fortune 100, 500, and 1000 retail brands, growing sales development teams, and showcasing the impact Fit Technologies can have on a business's operations, sustainability, and consumer experience.

"Consumer behaviors when shopping online are changing, and retailers need to make a concerted effort to meet demand. It's no longer just about convenience; consumers want a personalized shopping experience that ensures they can buy exactly what they need without worry of an incorrect purchase that causes inconvenient returns," said Hoopfer. "My Size has a suite of smart measurement technologies for retailers that can significantly change the way consumers shop online every day. I'm excited to join My Size as the Company continues its U.S. focus, and look forward to bringing powerful retail solutions to businesses and brands across the country."

This is the second strategic sales hire My Size has made in the last month as it continues an emphasis on the U.S. retail market. In December of 2018, the Company added Tao Fleury as its U.S. Sales Manager.

"We believe Jessica's experience working directly within the Fit Technology space will be a tremendous asset to My Size. Her relationships working with U.S. retailers and brands will be an important asset as we continue to push our suite of sizing technologies into the market and grow our U.S.-based sales team," said My Size, Inc. CEO, Ronen Luzon. "We are thrilled to have Jessica join My Size, and to utilize her expertise to lead our U.S. sales team and educate the market on how our technologies can positively impact their business and their customers."

About My Size, Inc.

My Size, Inc. (TASE: MYSZ) (NASDAQ: MYSZ) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary technology is driven by several algorithms which are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. To learn more about My Size, please visit our website. www.mysizeid.com. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

