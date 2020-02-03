My Size Partners with ZeroGrey; Three Prominent Brands to Immediately Integrate MySizeID to Increase Customer Loyalty and Reduce Returns

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- My Size, Inc . (the "Company" or "My Size") (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of smartphone measurement solutions, today announced that ZeroGrey, an e-commerce specialist agency that designs effective solutions for e-shops, will be collaborating with My Size and integrating MySizeID into ZeroGrey's retail customers' e-commerce websites in order to increase customer loyalty and reduce returns. The integration of MySizeID will start with three of ZeroGrey's premier clients: Slam, La Sportiva and Refrigiwear.

Simone De Ruosi, General Manager of Zero Grey, commented, "As part of our vision of improving e-commerce for our clients, we believe that MySizeID perfectly complements our digital strategy. The ability to make online shopping much easier for the end consumer is vital, and therefore we are very pleased to be able to partner with My Size. Among our large and growing clientele, we are starting the deployment with La Sportiva, Refrigiwear and Slam, three successful retail companies looking forward to increasing their online sales, thanks to the cutting-edge technology that My Size has put at our disposal."

Marco Albonetti, COO of Intergic, added, "After only few months of marketing MySizeID to the Italian retail market, we couldn't have hoped for better response. Based on my experience and industry feedback, My Size is exactly what the Italian e-commerce markets need now. Our primary goal is to offer our clients technologies that provide their end-customers a better online shopping experience."

Ronen Luzon, Chief Executive Officer of My Size, stated, "Our strategy of building alliances with local partners such as Intergic and ZeroGrey is a key component of our market penetration. We have been able to attract retailers worldwide who are constantly looking for solutions that enhance the consumer's shopping experience, and the time has come for our entrée into the Italian retail market, which is one of the largest markets for apparel companies."

About ZeroGrey

ZeroGrey is an e-commerce specialist agency, with offices in Turin, Barcelona, Dublin and New York, which develops digital, managerial and logistics solutions for e-shops. With 20 years of experience, a hundred professionals and dozens of partners, ZeroGrey simplifies the complexity of e-commerce, driving brands to open their products to a global audience.

ZeroGrey is a certified partner of Kooomo, a Cloud e-Commerce Saas platform, which allows an easy and fast e-shop set-up. Using this platform companies can launch their projects in record time and easily manage each order from start to finish. For more information, please visit www.zerogrey.com.

About the Three Brands

All three brands integrating MySizeID have two things in common; they are all clothing companies and they all are very ambitious. Slam is a manufacturer of clothing based in Genoa, specializing in sportswear. Since they started working with ZeroGrey in 2016, their online sales have increased 40%, and they are selling now in over 40 countries. La Sportiva is a well-known brand of footwear for mountaineering, skiing and climbing. They sell in over 50 countries and have a very strong presence in North America and Europe. Finally, Refrigiwear is an American clothing company that specializes in warm work wear clothes, cold weather jackets, outerwear, and accessories. Their website's organic traffic is continuously increasing and together with ZeroGrey they are working to consolidate their presence in Europe and the rest the world.

About Intergic

Since 2008 Intergic assists companies in their selection and adoption of software tools to innovate their business and as a company it strives to expand its portfolio with new technological partnerships in order to contribute towards making the Italian digital environment more competitive internationally. To learn more about Intergic, please visit our website: https://intergic.com/en/.

About My Size, Inc.

My Size, Inc. (TASE: MYSZ) (NASDAQ: MYSZ) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms which are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about My Size, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. Follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram and Twitter .

