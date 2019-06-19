My Size Reports on Global Integration of MySizeID With Leading Global Apparel Company

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- My Size, Inc . (the "Company" or "My Size") (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of smartphone measurement solutions, announces that it is underway with a global integration of MySizeID into the eCommerce platform of one of the largest apparel companies in the world. The original arrangement with the retailer was for a U.S. deployment, which has since been expanded worldwide.

The MySizeID app is a turnkey solution that helps any merchant's customers choose the appropriate apparel size for that specific brand, based on the shopper's real measurements. My Size's innovative technology enables consumers to measure themselves using their smartphone and then be matched with a brand-specific apparel item in their size.

"We are underway with the global integration of MySizeID into the eCommerce platform for one of the largest global apparel companies, which owns many of the most notable brands in the world. As part of the initial 18-month evaluation, a global third-party consulting firm was engaged on behalf of this tier I retailer to independently evaluate our technology versus other potential solutions and found that our solution compared favorably. Based on the excitement our technology has generated within this organization, we have scaled up the program from what was initially planned as a U.S.-only deployment, to a full-scale global deployment of our technology. Although expanding the roll-out from domestic to international did delay the process, in the long run, we believe this represents a massive opportunity for our shareholders," said Ronen Luzon, Chief Executive Officer of My Size.

"In addition to this global apparel company, we are in various stages of evaluation, integration and deployment with other major apparel companies around the world due to the overwhelming need for a turnkey solution that helps consumers choose their appropriate size and fit while shopping online. Incorporating MySizeID into the eCommerce platform for large middle-and small market retailers improves their revenues and lowers their operating costs by reducing returns. Specifically, our technology helps consumers to buy with confidence, enhance the shopping experience, and foster brand loyalty. Integrating our app also facilitates offline to online purchasing for apparel that may not be available in the store."

About My Size, Inc.

My Size, Inc. (TASE: MYSZ) (NASDAQ: MYSZ) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms which are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about My Size, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

