My Size Secures Commercial Contract for MySizeID™ With Turkish Apparel Company AY Marka Mağazacılık A.Ş

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- My Size, Inc. (the "Company" or "My Size") (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of smartphone measurement applications, announced today that it has entered into an agreement and started integration with AY Marka Mağazacılık A.Ş, a leading Turkish apparel company, for the MySizeID™ smart measurement technology.

AY Marka Mağazacılık A.Ş is integrating MySizeID™ into the online store for its NetWork brand to enable shoppers to build a fit profile of their personal body measurements that will produce size recommendations for appropriate fitting apparel.

"The selection by AY Marka Mağazacılık A.Ş of MySizeID™ as the sizing solution for its NetWork online store highlights the value of the technology to retailers. Shoppers are looking for a more personalized experience when shopping online, and retailers are searching for innovative solutions that can increase customer loyalty and decrease costs due to inefficiencies like size-based returns," said My Size CEO, Ronen Luzon. "We are pleased to announce this new commercial contract for MySizeID™, as this contract represents a significant revenue generating opportunity. Over the last six months, AY Marka's NetWork online store has approximately 400K-600K total visits monthly with an average of eight pages per visit. We believe this agreement further demonstrates the strength of our value proposition for leading retailers, globally, to offer their online shoppers a personalized, efficient, and technologically savvy shopping solution."

AY Marka Mağazacılık, owned by Mayhoola Investments, currently provides services in a total of 179 sales points with more than 1,500 employees. NetWork, Que and Divarese are the AY Marka brands that shape the ready to wear and accessories industries in Turkey. Blending the strength, knowledge and experience of their brands with new business formats, AY Marka considers customer satisfaction, from product variety to after-sales services, among its core values. NetWork is an apparel brand featuring modern, urban and high-quality women's and men's fashion within 150 retail locations and an online store.

Necmi Kahraman, E-Commerce Director of AY Marka Mağazacılık A.Ş., commented, "We are excited to partner with My Size and to begin utilizing the MySizeID™ smart measurement technology within our NetWork online store. We strive to provide our customers the most personal shopping experience possible, whether in store or online, and this solution will enable us to add another layer of personalization that our shoppers will appreciate. It's very important to us that our customers are happy with their purchases and that the items they are buying fit well and look great. We believe MySizeID™ will empower our customers to shop confidently, while also decreasing unnecessary returns due to sizing issues. We look forward to this partnership and to realizing the benefits that MySizeID™ provides."

For the latest news coverage, please follow the Company on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram and Twitter .

About My Size, Inc.

My Size, Inc. (TASE: MYSZ) (NASDAQ: MYSZ) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms which are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about My Size, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. Follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram and Twitter .

Please click here for a demonstration of how MySizeID provides a full sizing solution for the retail industry.

Register here for a one-month free trial of MySizeID solution for your online store.

Please click here to download MySizeID for iOS.

Please click here to download MySizeID for Android.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Israel Press Contact :

Yaniv Leibovich

Leibovich Media

yanivleib@gmail.com

+972-54-444-0326

U.S. Press Contact:

5W Public Relations

mysizeid@5wpr.com

IR Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: +1 212-671-1020

Email: MYSZ@crescendo-ir.com

SOURCE My Size Inc.

Related Links

https://www.mysizeid.com/

