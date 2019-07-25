My Size Signs License Agreement With Penti for Smart Measurement Application MySizeID

Penti Giyim's CEO Mert Karaibrahimoğlu commented, "As Turkey's leading multi-category retail fashion underwear brand, with a customer-centric approach, we have made an addition to our investments in order to meet the expectations of women by personalizing the shopping experience with MySizeID. MySizeID will help our customers, both in our stores and online , to buy the right product with confidence and also reduce returns. The application allows you to accurately measure your bra size and now consumers can easily find the right fit for themselves and save time without having to try the bras on in the fitting room."

"The addition of Penti to our roster of major retailers and manufacturers further illustrates the traction we are gaining in the marketplace," said Ronen Luzon, Chief Executive Officer of My Size. "Adoption rates for the MySizeID measurement solution are accelerating due to the overwhelming need for a turnkey solution that helps consumers choose their appropriate size and fit both online and in store."

The MySizeID app is a turnkey solution that helps merchants' customers choose the appropriate apparel size for that brand, based on the shopper's real measurements. My Size's innovative technology enables consumers to measure themselves using their smartphone and then be matched with a brand-specific apparel item in their size. Within the retail channel, sales associates can now be equipped with a tool to quickly and accurately measure customers to enhance the shopping experience.

About My Size, Inc.

My Size, Inc. (TASE: MYSZ) (NASDAQ: MYSZ) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms which are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about My Size, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

