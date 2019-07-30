My Size Successfully Completes Integration of MySizeID for DeMoulin, the Largest Manufacturer of Music Performance Group Apparel in the World

Ronen Luzon, Chief Executive Officer of My Size, commented, "We are pleased to successfully integrate and launch MySizeID on the DeMoulin application. Specialist uniforms represent a significant market opportunity for the MySizeID smart mobile measurement solution. The measure-to-wear market, such as the uniform market, is very custom and requires wearers to submit their own measurements in order for their uniforms to be appropriately tailored. With the difficulty that comes from self-measurement, mistakes are often made, which results in ill-fitting items and extra cost for the consumer in having the item remade or tailored. We believe MySizeID is the ideal solution for this market."

The MySizeID app is a turnkey solution that helps any online shopper choose the appropriate apparel size for that specific brand, based on the shopper's real-time body measurements. My Size's innovative technology enables consumers to measure themselves once using their smartphone and then be matched with a brand-specific apparel item in their size.

Donald Adamski, President and CEO of DeMoulin, stated, "As the industry leader, we strive to bring the best products and services to our customers and by integrating MySizeID into our DeMoulin smartphone app, we continue to live up to our goals. This addition allows our customers to quickly and easily measure themselves, to properly fit themselves the first time. When our customers have a performance date, they don't have the time to exchange merchandise for size. We are excited about the opportunities this will bring to our company."

About My Size, Inc.

My Size, Inc. (TASE: MYSZ) (NASDAQ: MYSZ) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms which are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about My Size, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

