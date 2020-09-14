My Size to Exhibit its Measurement Technology at Retail Hub 2020 in Moscow

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- My Size, Inc. (the "Company" or "My Size") (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of smartphone measurement applications, today announced that it will be exhibiting and showcasing its innovative measurement technology at the Retail Hub 2020 on September 16-18 at the Crocus Expo, Pavilion 3, Hall 17 in Moscow, Russia. Retail Hub is an annual industry conference dedicated to innovative technologies, equipment and services for retail. The leading experts will discuss the latest trends, share successful business cases and answer questions about online and offline retail.

My Size will be located at booth RH-B9 and will be demonstrating how its MySizeID turnkey solution can help retail companies to reduce costs and enhance shopper experience by providing a more efficient sizing solution for consumers. MySizeID is a size-recommendation tool based on shoppers' personal body measurements, taken with their smartphone sensors without using the camera. The Company will also showcase the BoxSize application, which is a sensor-based measurement solution for the package delivery market. BoxSize uses My Size's patented technology to help courier companies increase efficiency by giving their employees a quick and easy tool to measure packages, calculate rates, schedule deliveries and more.

About My Size, Inc.

My Size, Inc. (TASE: MYSZ) (NASDAQ: MYSZ) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms which are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about My Size, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com . We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. Follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram and Twitter .

Please click here for a demonstration of how MySizeID provides a full sizing solution for the retail industry.

Own a fashion store and want to increase sales as well? Click here

Please click here to download MySizeID for iOS.

Please click here to download MySizeID for Android.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/689689/MySize_Logo.jpg

U.S. Press Contact:

5W Public Relations

[email protected]

IR Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: +1 212-671-1020

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE My Size Inc.