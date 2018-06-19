My Size to Launch QSize™ Mobile Measurement Solution for Quality Control Within Apparel Manufacturing

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- My Size, Inc. (the "Company" or "My Size") (NASDAQ: MYSZ; TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of smartphone measurement applications, today announced its plans to launch QSize™, a mobile measurement solution for retailers to ensure quality control throughout the apparel manufacturing process.

QSize™, a mobile measurement solution for retailers to ensure quality control throughout the apparel manufacturing process.

The current process for quality control within apparel manufacturing includes measurement of each garment by hand, followed by manual entry of such measurement into the manufacturer's back office system, creating a significant possibility for human error. My Size's QSize will enable a retailer to fully automate its quality control process by utilizing a mobile-based measurement and data logging system.

To use QSize, the user will first scan the apparel's barcode utilizing their mobile device, and is then shown a graphic illustration of how to measure the garment. The user will then measure the garment with a few easy movements of the mobile device, and the data is then accurately and automatically uploaded into the retailer's back office system each and every time.

"The existing quality control system in the retail industry is antiquated and rife with opportunity for human error due to the misreading of a tape measure or incorrect data entry on a keyboard. QSize, which utilizes the same innovative mobile measurement technology that powers our other products, can empower apparel manufacturing employees to perform their jobs faster and more accurately each time," said Ronen Luzon, CEO, My Size "Through the launch of QSize, we are expanding our technology offering to provide a full measurement solution for the retail industry, ensuring both the retailer and the consumer can move through their respective process as efficiently and accurately as possible."

Depending on the brand, we estimate that anywhere from 1-4% of garments can be rejected at quality control for reasons including improper sizing. If such a garment cannot be repaired easily it is usually thrown away – creating an immediate and crucial need to identify errors in sizing to avoid a mass-production of improper garments. In the U.S., where 450 million pairs of jeans are purchased each year, an average cost of $20 per pair of jeans could result in $90 million lost to retailers.

According to a survey of people working in fashion, 94% agreed that garment fit is a problem in retail and manufacturing today. That same survey reported that 75% said speed-to-market is the number one reason why they have increased fit issues, while 56% said they could obtain a better fit for their line if they had more time in production to perfect the fit. Utilizing antiquated measurement tactics such as tape measures is time consuming and slow. If apparel retailers and manufacturers want to become more efficient and more accurate, they will need to adopt technologies that can improve process.

Please click here for a demonstration of how the BoxSizeID™ app works.

Please click here for a demonstration of how the MySizeID™ retail app works.

Please click here for a demonstration of the SizeUp™ "measurement from the air" smart measuring tape.

About My Size, Inc.

My Size, Inc. (TASE: MYSZ) (NASDAQ: MYSZ) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary technology is driven by several algorithms which are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about My Size, please visit our website. www.mysizeid.com. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Israel Press Contact :

Eran Yoels

Rimon, Cohen and Co.

Eran@rcspr.co.il

U.S. Press Contact:

Matthew Bretzius

FischTank Marketing & PR

matt@fischtankpr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/my-size-to-launch-qsize-mobile-measurement-solution-for-quality-control-within-apparel-manufacturing-300668434.html

SOURCE My Size Inc.

Related Links

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/707731/MySize.jpg

