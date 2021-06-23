My State MLS Adopts Innovative, Free Location App what3words, Helping Members Obtain Accurate Directions to Hard-to-Find Properties for Viewings

JUPITER, Fla., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- My State MLS recently adopted what3words, a free app that makes it easier to guide users to an exact location. Millions of people around the world use the app to find and share precise locations. what3words enables My State MLS members to easily navigate to hard-to-find properties without hassle.

Examples of how what3words can help MyState MLS members include:

Vacant land salespeople can easily direct other agents to a property that does not have a street address.

Agents working with city properties that may have multiple or confusing addresses can direct potential buyers to the correct entrance with minimal frustration.

In situations where parking is separate from the actual property (such as apartments), it's easy to specify precisely where parking is located.

what3words divides the world into 57 trillion squares, each measuring 10 feet by 10 feet. Each square has a unique, randomly assigned 3-word address. For example, ///fires.rested.amused is the what3words address for a 10-foot square an entrance to the Empire State Building. Anyone can enter these three words into the free what3words app and tap "Navigate" to get directions with their favorite navigation app.

If a listing is difficult to find, a My State MLS member can simply type the address into what3words, receive the what3words 3-word address for the exact meeting point and then share it with their client. The client can then input the 3-word address into the what3words app and easily navigate to the exact viewing location from a navigation app. Members and clients can arrive hassle-free and ready to enjoy their viewing.

"At My State MLS, we are always looking for ways to help our members become even more successful," said Dawn Pfaff, founder and president My State MLS. "By adopting the what3words app, we are helping our members solve a lot of direction problems. There's nothing more frustrating than a potential purchaser getting lost because street addresses aren't accurate enough, and missing out on viewings or arriving stressed."

About My State MLS

In 2009, Dawn Pfaff founded NY State MLS , a full multiple listings service (MLS) serving all 62 New York counties. Born from a desire to create a common-sense MLS solution, New York's statewide Multiple Listing Service quickly garnered agents across the state, as well as nationwide attention and demand for the company's services. In 2015, My State MLS , the first nationwide Multiple Listing Service of its kind, was created and today it has agents in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. LA State MLS debuted in October 2020. In December 2020, Pfaff and My State MLS launched MHAuthority.com , a premier website for manufactured housing listings. In addition to its MLSs, My State MLS's services and products have expanded to include direct feeds to all major sites (Zillow, Trulia, Homes.com, Realtor.com and ListHub), international syndication, IDX feed, branded virtual tours, access to Professional Search, website design, private MLS administration and much more. For more information visit, www.mystatemls.com .

About what3words

Find your what3words address here .

Co-founded in London in 2013 by Chris Sheldrick, what3words is the simplest way to talk about location. The system covers the entire world, never needs updating, and works offline. A what3words address is a human-friendly way to share very precise locations with other people, or to input them into platforms and machines such as ride-hailing apps or e-commerce checkouts. It is optimized for voice input and contains built-in error prevention to immediately identify and correct input mistakes.

The free what3words app, available for iOS and Android , and the online map enable people to find, share and navigate to what3words addresses in over 45 languages to date. Millions of what3words addresses are in use around the world, with thousands of businesses using them to save money, be more efficient and provide a better customer experience. what3words is integrated into apps, platforms and websites, with just a few lines of code. Products are available for free or for a nominal fee for qualifying NGOs. Its partners include Mercedes-Benz, Triumph Motorcycles, Premier Inn, the AA and many emergency services across the world.

what3words has a team of over 100 people, across offices in London UK, San-Francisco USA, Johannesburg ZA and Ulaanbaatar Mongolia. The company has raised over £80 million in capital from investors such as Intel, Aramex, Deutsche Bahn, Subaru and the Sony Investment Fund.

