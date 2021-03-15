My State MLS Announces Partnership with Brevitas, a Syndication Platform for Commercial Listings, to Better Serve its Commercial Broker Members

JUPITER, Fla., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its continued commitment to ensure its members have access to the best real estate marketplace tools available, My State MLS, the first nationwide Multiple Listing Service of its kind with agents in all 50 states and Puerto Rico, has partnered with Brevitas, an industry-leading syndication platform for commercial listings.

Brevitas

While many popular consumer-facing sites don't accept commercial listings, and some MLSs don't offer commercial-specific fields, My State MLS is pleased to partner with Brevitas to serve its commercial broker members. At My State MLS, Brevitas is available as a syndication option for all commercial listings, in the same area of the Listing Wizard where members currently select other syndications.

Brevitas is a real estate marketplace that offers a robust collection of property search and marketing tools, all neatly housed in an easily navigated platform. Members can manage leads, launch customizable marketing campaigns, communicate with key stakeholders, and protect critical documents. Investors and tenants can easily search for listings and receive targeted alerts that match their criteria.

"Our partnership with Brevitas will provide commercial brokers with a much-needed syndication option, allowing us to better help them achieve success," said Dawn Pfaff, president and founder of My State MLS . "We are very excited to partner with this comprehensive commercial real estate sales platform, built on collaboration, automation, and intuitive design."

"At a time when the nature of transactions in the commercial real estate space is rapidly changing, My State MLS is an industry leader in its approach to member service. We're proud to join together to support their work," said Brevitas CEO Ardian Zagari. "With this partnership, Brevitas is able to make our complete suite of tech-enabled marketing tools readily available to My State MLS."

About My State MLS

In 2009, Dawn Pfaff founded NY State MLS, a full multiple listings service (MLS) serving all 62 New York counties. Born from a desire to create a common-sense MLS solution, New York's statewide Multiple Listing Service quickly garnered agents across the state, as well as nationwide attention and demand for the company's services. In 2015, My State MLS, the first nationwide Multiple Listing Service of its kind, was created and today it has agents in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. LA State MLS debuted in October 2020. In addition to its MLSs, My State MLS's services and products have expanded to include direct feeds to all major sites (Zillow, Trulia, Homes.com, Realtor.com and ListHub), international syndication, IDX feed, branded virtual tours, access to FIND, website design, private MLS administration and much more. For more information visit, www.mystatemls.com.

About Brevitas

Brevitas is a real estate marketplace founded in 2015 and based in San Francisco. It provides a tool for brokers, agents, investors, and tenants that provides marketing efficiency, targeted engagement, and collaborative deal management. This turn-key marketing solution was built by a team with decades of industry experience. The platform is being used by more than 250,000 commercial real estate professionals worldwide. For more information, visit brevitas.com.

