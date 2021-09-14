My State MLS Launches MLS Affiliate Program, Paying its Members Commission for Each New Customer They Bring to the Company

JUPITER, Fla., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reflecting its commitment to find the best and most innovative ways to serve its members, My State MLS has partnered with MLS Affiliate, Inc. to create the MLS Affiliate program. This partnership will reward real estate professionals for what they're already doing: using the best tools for their business and recommending those tools to their colleagues.

MLS Affiliate shares revenue with its members by rewarding them with direct payments for referring real estate products and services to their network. Influential members of the real estate community have a unique opportunity to share revenue with MLS Affiliate, Inc. and its partners through this referral program.

Affiliates are paid when they refer qualified members who purchase MLS and other services from My State MLS. Affiliates receive referral fees for their direct sales, as well as for sales made by affiliates who join the program under them.*

My State MLS is a Nationwide Multiple Listing Service that allows you to list property anywhere you are licensed in the United States. With members in every state, My State MLS is poised to be the national database for the real estate industry. There is no need to join a board and there are no fines. The software is simple and intuitive; entering and searching listings is easy. Even better, My State MLS is full of features that many real estate agents pay extra for, such as CMA creation, CRM tools, social media sharing, education and advice, and much more.

"We are pleased to offer a unique new revenue source for our members and help them become even more successful through our MLS Affiliate program," said Dawn Pfaff, founder and president of My State MLS . "As the real estate industry and marketing trends continue to evolve, we at My State MLS pride ourselves on being at the forefront of these advancements."

*Rules apply.

To find out more about My State MLS's MLS Affiliate Program, visit www.mlsaffiliate.com or call 1-888-769-7657.

About My State MLS

In 2009, Dawn Pfaff founded NY State MLS, a full multiple listings service (MLS) serving all 62 New York counties. Born from a desire to create a common-sense MLS solution, New York's statewide Multiple Listing Service quickly garnered agents across the state, as well as nationwide attention and demand for the company's services. In 2015, My State MLS, the first nationwide Multiple Listing Service of its kind, was created and today it has agents in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. LA State MLS debuted in October 2020. In December 2020, Pfaff and My State MLS launched MHAuthority.com, a premier website for manufactured housing listings. In addition to its MLSs, My State MLS's services and products have expanded to include direct feeds to all major sites (Zillow, Trulia, Homes.com, Realtor.com and ListHub), international syndication, IDX feed, branded virtual tours, access to Professional Search, website design, private MLS administration and much more. For more information visit, www.mystatemls.com.

