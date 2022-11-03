My State MLS Partners with Crexi for Commercial Property Listing Syndication on MyStateMLS.com

Partnership to Bring New Opportunities for Commercial Real Estate Sales

JUPITER, Fla., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- My State MLS, the nationwide real estate multiple listing service, is very excited to announce their partnership with Crexi (www.Crexi.com) to bring My State MLS's commercial listings onto Crexi's marketplace. Crexi is the fastest-growing commercial real estate platform with over 500,000 active listings, $1 trillion+ in property value and more than 2 million monthly users.

"This partnership expands our syndication offering for commercial real estate for our members nationwide," said Dawn Pfaff, president and founder of My State MLS. "Real estate technology and My State MLS are evolving rapidly and Crexi's platform offers national exposure for commercial listings, especially as businesses are relocating and positioning themselves for the future."

When My State MLS members create and syndicate a listing to Crexi.com, Crexi will create an account for My State MLS members to sync their commercial listings and be shown to millions of buyers.

"We are excited to offer My State MLS greater access and visibility to the latest cutting edge CRE technology via an automated integration with our Crexi marketplace," said Doug Shankman, SVP of Revenue at Crexi. "As a former broker, I am passionate about what Crexi is doing to modernize the efforts of brokers across the nation, to ultimately provide a seamless experience for all parties in a CRE transaction."

My State MLS and Crexi are offering a Crexi Introduction Webinar on November 9, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. EST.

Register Here for Crexi Introduction Webinar

https://crexi.zoom.us/webinar/register/2016672517080/WN_TsQJMP58Qze1rxgeO6Lqnw

Learn More About Crexi and a My State MLS Membership

https://www.mystatemls.com/blog/crexi-commercial-property-syndication.html

About My State MLS

In 2009, Dawn Pfaff founded NY State MLS, a full multiple listings service (MLS) serving all 62 New York counties. Born from a desire to create a common-sense MLS solution, New York's statewide Multiple Listing Service quickly garnered agents across the state, as well as nationwide attention and demand for the company's services. In 2015, My State MLS, the first nationwide Multiple Listing Service of its kind, was created and today it has agents in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. LA State MLS debuted in October 2020. In 2021, Pfaff and My State MLS launched MHAuthority.com, a premier website for manufactured housing listings. In addition to its MLSs, My State MLS's services and products have expanded to include direct feeds to all major sites (Zillow, Trulia, Homes.com, Realtor.com and ListHub), international syndication, IDX feed, branded virtual tours, access to Professional Search, website design, private MLS administration, a news and feature story channel called Go Home TV, and much more. For more information visit, www.mystatemls.com.

About Crexi

Commercial Real Estate Exchange, Inc. (Crexi) is revolutionizing the way commercial real estate professionals transact by accelerating deal velocity and democratizing access to both properties and industry data. In 2015, Crexi embarked on a journey to transform the CRE industry: to create a single-source hub for stakeholders to market, analyze, and trade commercial property. Today, Crexi empowers 2 million buyers, brokers, and tenants each month to explore over $2 trillion of property value nationwide and has helped to close upward of $330 billion in transactions. Crexi's growing team of 325+ employees — based in Los Angeles with offices in Miami, New York, Dallas, Phoenix, and Raleigh — strive to create a centralized CRE marketplace with enhanced marketing, due diligence, and deal-closing tools to accelerate our users' success. For more information on Crexi, visit www.crexi.com.

Contact: R. Michael Brown

561-440-2093

[email protected]

SOURCE My State MLS