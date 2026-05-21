My Steady Mind Launches "Dangerously Calm" Podcast to Help People Stay Calm, Think Clearly, and Perform Under Pressure

New series features voices from NASA, Navy SEALs, and high pressure environment leaders to explore focus, confidence, emotional control, and decision making under pressure.

MELBOURNE, Fla., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- My Steady Mind today announced the launch of Dangerously Calm with Dr. Seth Hickerson, a new podcast created to help people train their mental skills to improve calm, focus, confidence, and performance under pressure.

The series launches with four episodes available now on YouTube and Spotify. Early guests include Phillip Weber, GSDO Senior Technical Integration Manager at NASA Kennedy Space Center, and Matt Nasveschuk, former Navy SEAL.

Dangerously Calm with Dr. Seth Hickerson and Phil Weber, former NASA Senior Tech Integration Manager

The show brings together people who understand what it means to perform when mistakes carry real consequences. Episodes explore composure, decision making, confidence, teamwork, emotional control, and the mental skills required to stay steady when pressure rises.

For companies, those moments can show up as mistakes, incidents, conflict, distraction, lost productivity, and poor decisions. For individuals, they can show up as negative self-talk, low confidence, overreaction, regret, and stress that carries into daily life.

Distraction and frustration are the two biggest risks in our personal and professional lives. And it is costly for people that don't do anything about it.

"The most expensive thing you can do is nothing," said Dr. Seth Hickerson, founder of My Steady Mind and a multi branch military veteran. "Stress still shows up. Frustration still shows up. Distraction still shows up. Mental fitness trains people to stay calm, think clearly, and respond with control before those moments take over."

Dangerously Calm is designed for people and teams who need practical tools they can use in real life. The podcast will cover emotional regulation, focus, resilience, leadership, self talk, confidence, and performance under pressure.

My Steady Mind is a neuroscience based mental fitness training academy. Its programs help individuals and organizations train the brain through practical tools, repetition, and real world application.

The company works across construction, law enforcement, defense, aerospace, insurance, wellness, fitness, and corporate performance. My Steady Mind reports an 88% course completion rate across its training programs and has reported outcomes across select training populations, including improved decision making and productivity, reduced burnout, reduced suicidal ideation, and fewer recorded incident reports.

The podcast launch follows continued expansion of My Steady Mind's training platform. The company is developing Mental Fitness Foundations, an introductory program for first time learners, along with future training focused on mental fitness for kids and expanded Spanish language mental fitness programming.

In May, My Steady Mind also delivered the first Spanish language mental fitness training workshop of its kind, marking another step toward making mental fitness training more accessible across language, role, and work environment.

To support the launch, My Steady Mind is offering a 30% Mental Fitness Awareness Month discount on select training programs through the end of May and into June. Companies and individuals can visit mysteadymind.com or contact [email protected] to learn more.

Episodes of Dangerously Calm with Dr. Seth Hickerson are available now on YouTube and Spotify.

Media Contact:

Dr. Seth Hickerson

CEO and Founder

[email protected]

www.mysteadymind.com

SOURCE My Steady Mind