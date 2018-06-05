My Subscription Addiction Readers Vote kidpik as a Top-Rated Box for Kids in Two Categories; Huffington Post Names kidpik as One of The '5 Best Clothing Subscription Boxes For Tweens'

NEW YORK, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- kidpik, the personalized style service of head-to-toe, fashion outfits for girls only, is a top pik selected by My Subscription Addiction readers. Readers first nominated their favorite subscription boxes, followed by a vote for which of those boxes they loved most. kidpik was ranked 2nd in two categories -- Best Subscription Boxes for Cool Children's Clothing, Shoes, and Accessories" and the "Best Monthly Kids Boxes for Ages 12 & Under."

kidpik -- summer 2018 fashion box kidpik -- winner Subscription Box Awards

"We've been focused on creating the ultimate experience for girls, so it's very fulfilling for our team to be ranked so highly by our members, followers and the readers of My Subscription Addiction. We are thrilled to have won in this important competition," says Ezra Dabah, CEO and Founder of kidpik.

Recently the Huffington Post also singled out kidpik as one of the "5 Best Clothing Subscription Boxes for Tweens." "Instead of battling it out with your child in the dressing room," wrote Brittany Nims. "Take back your weekend by ditching those day-long shopping trips for online destinations that'll deliver trendy styles right to your front door."

Noting that the average kidpik box price as $89, Nims continued, "With kidpik, you'll take a quiz to help your stylist better understand your child's favorite styles, colors and looks. Your stylist will get to work choosing three head-to-toe mix and match looks personalized for your girl. Keep what she loves; send back the rest free of charge. You'll get seven days to decide what to keep. And, there's no styling fee. If you love everything in the box, you'll save 30 percent."

Pure Wow also named kidpik one of 'The 12 Best Gifts for 7-Year-Olds,' calling kidpik's convenient home-delivery of coordinated outfits, "The antidote to early a.m. wardrobe drama in a box."

kidpik's on-trend fashion, exclusively for girls including shoes and accessories, is all designed in kidpik's Union Square, NYC studio. kidpik is time efficient and takes the difficulty out of shopping for girls' clothes. Girls get the opportunity to express themselves with kidpik.

The power is in the hands of parents as they can select the delivery frequency. Each box is sent risk and commitment free. Girls complete their style profile at www.kidpik.com, choosing their favorite colors, patterns, fit, looks, and how much sparkle they like. The anticipation for the curated fashion box begins the moment the quiz is taken and builds up to the exciting unboxing experience.

"We thank the readers of My Subscription Addiction and the team at The Huffington Post for ranking kidpik at the top among subscription boxes for kids," says Dabah.

For more info, contact Maggie Davis at The Bromley Group at 196610@email4pr.com or Mary Robertson, Director of Publicity for kidpik, at 196610@email4pr.com; 212-399-2784.

Visit kidpik's blog here: https://kidpikblog.com/

Facebook.com/kidpikworld

Instagram.com/kidpik

https://twitter.com/kidpikworld

Musical.ly/kidpik

YouTube/kidpik

About kidpik

kidpik is the go-to fashion box site for girls ages 4-12, offering personalized quality fashion outfits including shoes, delivered commitment-free to your door. www.kidpik.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/my-subscription-addiction-readers-vote-kidpik-as-a-top-rated-box-for-kids-in-two-categories-huffington-post-names-kidpik-as-one-of-the-5-best-clothing-subscription-boxes-for-tweens-300659727.html

SOURCE kidpik

Related Links

http://www.kidpik.com

