My Susu Inc. to Launch Mobile App in March of 2021

JOHNSTON, R.I., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taking the next step in its mission to bring sustainable, community-oriented financial networks to Americans who have struggled to save, My Susu Inc. will be launching its mobile app in late March, preceded by its launch event on March 27, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. EDT.

My Susu leverages financial technology and globally proven community-saving methods to help customers meet their financial goals and begin their path towards sustainable financial security. In its efforts to educate, empower, and transparently serve its customers, My Susu has adopted unique methods of relationship management that create an approachable and user-friendly experience for all. The way its business is structured, My Susu can only succeed when its clients do - so it will always provide customers with the tools necessary to realize their best financial future. Resources can already be found on the website, and members of the team will be answering any questions about the service, application, or website during a pre-launch Q&A session on Saturday, March 6, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. EST.

Susu groups, more traditionally referred to as rotational savings groups in the U.S., have helped lift hundreds of thousands of people out of desperate financial situations in countries all over the world, and our founders have seen this firsthand. Effectively, rotational savings groups function through the agreement of several individuals to make financial contributions to a pot that one member receives the total sum of at the end of each predetermined cycle. The recipient then changes on a rotating basis, until every member has received at least one lump-sum. With the appropriate technology, accountability structures, and support, the team at My Susu Inc. fully believes that Susu groups can become an incredibly powerful tool for communities in the U.S., particularly due to some of their advantages:

The positive social pressure from the community-oriented system encourages faithful, dependable commitment to all of the group's shared goals.

The placement of your contribution in the rotational pot prevents any lapses in discipline caused by impulsive thinking, keeping users on track to meet their goals.

Participation in Susu groups provides users with a network and support structure completely absent from traditional savings plans more common in the United States .

My Susu Inc. is dedicated to providing Americans with the agency to determine their own financial future, and the knowledge and support structure needed to practice responsible savings methods. With the launch of its app, the team is excited to provide users with an accessible tool to start meeting all of their most ambitious savings goals and pave the way towards a higher quality of life. Consumers interested in becoming users of the app can be put on a waitlist by emailing [email protected].

