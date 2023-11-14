My-Take Named a Top Innovator in Market Research for the Fourth Consecutive Year

News provided by

My-Take

14 Nov, 2023, 12:00 ET

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- My-Take LLC, a leading insight community technology company based in Greater Boston, has been named as one of the most innovative suppliers in market research in GreenBook's 2023 GRIT report, marking its fourth consecutive appearance on the esteemed list.

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition for our innovation. Our unwavering commitment to continuous improvement and enhancing our customers' experience remains at the heart of our values. Achieving this industry recognition for four consecutive years demonstrates our dedication to integrating the voice of the customer into everything we do. Through our ongoing focus on creating new research capabilities and time saving automation, we aim to 'future proof' our clients' communities."
- Todd Hoskins, Co-founder

My-Take has introduced several upgrades and new features to its platform this year. Most prominently, My-Take has been extremely aggressive in generative AI with powerful features for open-end coding/theming (AI Instant Theming), member engagement (AI Engage), and survey/question refinement (AI Creation Co-pilot). Another noteworthy addition is the Concept Curator & Database, a state-of-the-art reporting tool that enables clients to seamlessly track, compare, and filter through product concepts within a centralized repository. In addition, My-Take has unveiled two new cutting-edge survey question types: mockshop simulated online shopping experience and a social media simulation.

"Our professional services team is committed to aiding brands in harnessing the power of continuous Voice of Customer (VoC) feedback powered by our innovative insight community platform. We take immense pride in our dedication to providing remarkable support, ensuring our clients have seamless access to real-time, actionable customer insights. This commitment has not gone unnoticed, and we are honored to once again be recognized as one of the industry's top innovation partners," - Rich Armstrong, Co-founder.

About My-Take: My-Take is a Greater Boston-based customer research technology company that offers an advanced insight community platform and a team of professional researchers to deliver actionable insights for our clients.

SOURCE My-Take

Also from this source

My-Take Launches Concept Curator & Database for Insight Communities

My-Take Launches Concept Curator & Database for Insight Communities

My-Take LLC, a greater Boston-based insight community technology and analysis company, has just launched a new analysis & reporting feature to the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.