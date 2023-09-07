MY TIME RECOVERY OFFERS FREE POSTPARTUM DEPRESSION GROUP COUNSELING

Comprehensive Program Specifically Designed to Offer Support For Women During Pregnancy and After Childbirth

FRESNO, Calif., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Taking aim at postpartum depression, My Time Recovery announced that it will begin offering group counseling to expectant mothers and new mothers who are experiencing symptoms including depression and anxiety. The program will be led by three highly-qualified female therapists (LMFT, LAADC) who will offer support and guidance through this particularly difficult diagnosis.

My Time Recovery is prioritizing this program as a direct response to the lack of resources in the Central Valley for this very crucial diagnosis.

"One in seven women suffer from postpartum depression, especially if the pregnancy or childbirth is complicated, or if the child requires neonatal care post birth," said Julianne Piascik, Clinical Director for My Time Recovery. "In fact, we have had clients express that their postpartum actually led to an addiction, and due to lack of services, they felt alone to battle their guilt and shame."

To combat this crisis, three of My Time Recovery's seasoned therapists decided to offer a free therapy support group and open it up to the community.

"There is no reason for expectant and new moms to feel like they are alone in this," said Piascik. "Many postpartum women experience something similar to "survivor's guilt", whereby being a new mom should bring with it feelings of gratitude and joy, but instead, they feel an overwhelming sense of dread and sadness. We want to address these feelings and let them know they are not alone. These symptoms are very real and can have lifelong impacts if not treated properly."

Piascik has been in the treatment industry for over twenty years and specializes in addiction medicine and trauma. She has dedicated her career to helping people get to the core root of the disease and loves to help clients experience growth and freedom from a drug free life.

My Time Recovery's free postpartum group therapy will tackle topics such as what to expect during pregnancy and childbirth, identity, the importance of self-care, setting boundaries, communication skills and coping skills.

The group is held Wednesday evenings 5:30-7pm at 83 E Shaw Ave Suite 204 Fresno, Ca 93710. To learn more, or to sign up for the program, reach out to My Time Recovery or call (559) 862-4868.

