My Travel Bloc and Dragonchain Sign Letter of Intent

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- My Travel Bloc Inc. and Bellevue based Dragonchain have entered into a Letter of Intent to co-develop and deploy the most secure and efficient blockchain travel solution on earth.

TravelDragon will combine My Travel Bloc's global travel services platform with Dragonchain's energy efficient hybrid blockchain and patented smart contracts platform. This benchmark solution is designed to process over twenty two thousand (22,000) transactions per second on an environmentally sustainable platform that consumes just 0.00002 Kilowatt hours per transaction.

"This exciting collaboration brings decades of innovative technology, aviation and distribution expertise to the travel industry. Our mission is to disrupt the current status-quo while also solving the many challenges that plagued early adopters of travel-based blockchains. Our hybrid B2B solution offers buyers and suppliers real time engagement in a secure blockchain ecosystem while reducing unnecessary overrides, fees and commissions." - Steve Sedgwick, CEO, My Travel Bloc

Smarter Together - The combined collaborative TravelDragon team is committed to deliver:

Collaboration across the entire travel industry. We are consolidating travel procurement in a win-win solution for both buyer and supplier.

We are consolidating travel procurement in a win-win solution for both buyer and supplier. Joint innovation and product development. We are using cutting edge cloud-based blockchain architecture, patented smart contracts, artificial intelligence, and machine learning in a scalable value-added ecosystem.

We are using cutting edge cloud-based blockchain architecture, patented smart contracts, artificial intelligence, and machine learning in a scalable value-added ecosystem. Industry leading sustainable recycle bin technology. We are helping all participants to actively engage in caring for our planet faithfully and efficiently.

We are helping all participants to actively engage in caring for our planet faithfully and efficiently. Real-time distributed ledger. We will streamline expense reconciliation and financial transactions.

"We are thrilled to team up with My Travel Bloc to address the real-world problems currently facing the travel industry. Our fundamental capabilities and their passion to build powerful solutions not yet seen in the industry are the perfect match. Dragonchain specializes in behavioral and loyalty incentives to motivate partners and customers towards specific goals. We use patented smart contract technology to completely automate any process including carbon-tracking so that businesses can track and prove their carbon footprint. TravelDragon is set to create the most efficient travel platform the industry has ever seen." - Joe Roets, Founder and CEO, Dragonchain

About My Travel Bloc

My Travel Bloc is a SaaS travel platform bringing suppliers and buyers together in a low-cost distribution marketplace that minimizes unnecessary commissions, fees and overrides associated with the current global distribution system. By providing a quantum level secure environment that transacts in real time, suppliers are afforded the ability to directly share their valuable service APIs. Deploying tailored smart contracts to airlines, hotels, and the corporate buyer, My Travel Bloc streamlines and enhances the efficiency of supplier/buyer relationships in a value-added ecosystem. For more information, please visit www.mytravelbloc.com

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain simplifies the integration of flexible and secure blockchain-powered solutions interoperable with any external blockchain, legacy system, or application. The platform is designed to be independently scalable as well as sustainable for any entity, business, or organization. Dragonchain understands the needs of businesses and has built a platform of core capabilities to solve the issues businesses face. Dragonchain was originally developed at Disney's Seattle office as the Disney Private Blockchain Platform in 2014, and open sourced in 2016. Dragonchain is America's Blockchain. Learn more at Dragonchain.com

